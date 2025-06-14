By Juliana Cruz Lima, Henry Holloway, Nick Parker & Patrick Harrington

June 14, 2025

IRAN launched "hundreds" of ballistic missiles at Israel in multiple waves as the Supreme Leader fulfilled his promise of vengeance.

Multiple people were injured in Tel Aviv on Friday night as some missiles appeared to land, whilst others burned up in the sky as they were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.

An explosion erupts in Tel Aviv during Iran's missile attacks on Israel. Credit: AP

Israeli air defense systems did battle in the skies. Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister appealed to the Iranian people to rise up. Credit: AFP

A building in Tehran was hit by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital early in the morning. Credit: AFP

The counterattack finally arrived following a day of fierce Iranian bluster, with the regime vowing that Israel would not "escape unscathed" after taking out nuclear and military targets.

As missiles stormed across the Middle East, an Iranian spokesperson said:

“A few minutes ago, the decisive response to the Zionist Regime’s brutal attack began with the firing of hundreds of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories."

After his country had shouldered the onslaught, PM Benjamin Netanyahu told Iran that "more is on the way" and warned "the regime does not know what will hit them".

He also appealed directly to the Iranian people to "stand up and let your voices be heard".

Earlier today, Iran's war machine stood in ruins following a ferocious Israeli blitz which killed top generals, destroyed nuclear facilities, and shattered missile bases.

Israel, with its unmatched air force, powerful missile defenses, and intelligence reach, demonstrated its ability to hit Iran at its core.

Iran, while weakened, still commands regional proxy networks like Hezbollah and the Houthis - forces that could be unleashed in asymmetric retaliation.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump warned that even more brutal Israeli strikes are coming for Iran, urging Tehran to “make a deal before it is too late”.

Writing on Truth Social on Friday, the US president revealed he had issued Iran a two-month ultimatum that has now expired.

It comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack as a "declaration of war" in a letter to the UN as crowds gathered in Tehran for anti-Israeli protests.

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami also died. Credit: Getty

People attend an anti-Israeli protest in Tehran following the Israeli strikes on Iran. Credit: Reuters

Iran’s Nournews reported that 78 people were killed and 329 others injured in Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Israel continued to blast Iranian targets throughout the day and expanded the scope of its attacks to at least three nuclear sites.

The blitz on nuclear sites was spearheaded by a secret drone base Israel built deep inside enemy territory.

Elite troops smuggled kamikaze drones and precision weapons into Iran in one of the most audacious military operations ever attempted.

Their mission, planned for years and backed by intelligence, paved the way for 200 Israeli war jets to blast 100 targets across the rogue Islamist nation.

The first strikes hit Tehran in the early hours of Friday. Credit: AP

People pick through rubbled buildings in Nobonyad Square in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes. Credit: Getty

Israeli commanders said the overnight raids were the start of up to two weeks of action intended to wipe out Iran’s atom threat.

Israel appears to have defied urges for restraint - including from US President Donald Trump - and said they were responding to the imminent danger that Tehran would obtain a nuclear weapon.

PM Netanyahu 'Ready to Destroy Nukes Without Warning In 7 Hours'. An IDF source told The Sun that Israeli forces have been working for months to clear the path for a major strike on Iran.

The strikes came just days before Iran was due to meet with the US for another round of nuclear talks to try and strike a deal.

In a ferocious show of force, around 200 Israeli fighter jets roared across Iranian skies early Friday.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said they used 330 munitions on 100 targets, including uranium enrichment plants and key command centers.

Major strikes have taken place on Iran's military bases, the homes of top officials and nuclear sites such as the uranium enrichment base at Natanz.

THERE is "no doubt" Iran would use a nuclear bomb on its enemies, a female activist has revealed.

IT researcher Fereshteh, from Tehran, warned the "crisis-stricken regime" is clinging on to power by forcing its people to live in extreme poverty and ramping up executions.

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested. Credit: Reuters

The regime has been ramping up executions in a bid to control dissent, according to Fereshteh. Credit: AFP

A woman shouts in desperation as she protests against the Iranian regime - in front of an NCRI flag. Credit: AP

And the heads of Iran's armed forces - Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami and Iranian chief of state Mohammad Bagheri - have both been killed.

At least two nuclear scientists - Fereydoon Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi - have also been killed, says Iranian state TV.

