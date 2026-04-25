By Georgia Worrell

April 26, 2026

Iran is scrambling to get a massive crude carrier to Kharg Island, in a sign that President Trump’s blockade is bringing the regime’s oil-critical hub — which controls roughly 90% of Iranian crude oil exports — to the brink, according to a report.

Tehran has been forced to take a 30-year-old oil tanker, Nasha, out of retirement as Kharg Island nears its maximum onshore capacity, Gulf News reported Friday.

The vessel, which has been anchored empty for the past several years, is being revived as floating storage for Iran’s teeming crude supply, the outlet reported.

The tired oil tanker is currently en route to the Islamic Republic’s primary crude oil export terminal, according to data from TankerTrackers.com.

The frantic move comes as Kharg Island’s remaining spare storage could fill up in just 12 to 13 days, with Iran’s net oil inflow running around 1 million barrels per day, analysts told Gulf News.

Congestion at the regime’s most critical oil stronghold could spiral into a major national economic problem for the regime, the outlet noted.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Friday that Iran still has an “open window” for negotiations with the US — but warned that “the clock is not on their side” with the naval blockade targeting all ships coming from or traveling to Iranian ports.

In the wee hours one night this week, US forces seized a sanctioned Iranian-flagged oil tanker bound for Singapore as it tried to sneak past American ships in the darkness.

Pentagon releases dramatic footage of moment US forces intercept sanctioned oil tanker

At least three other Iranian capital ships were intercepted in Asian waters near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, according to American shipping and security sources.

And on Friday, the US added a third military aircraft carrier to its arsenal in the Middle East.

Third US military aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East — sending strong message to Iran

The USS George H.W. Bush — a 1,000-foot-long nuclear-powered carrier that can transport more than 80 aircraft — will significantly bolster the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has made its displeasure with the arrangement frighteningly clear.

Three container ships were hit by Iranian gunfire in the critical chokehold on Wednesday – just hours after President Trump announced he was indefinitely extending a cease-fire agreement with the Islamic Republic.

Iran said it captured two of the ships that were seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, marking its first seizures since the war began.

Senior Iranian leadership was expected to arrive in Pakistan on Friday or Saturday for talks, government sources from both countries told The Post.

However, the meeting will most likely be bilateral between Islamabad and Tehran only, an Iranian source said.

President Trump threatened to finish the war “militarily with the other 25% of the targets” if Iranian leaders “don’t want to make a deal,” he warned Thursday.

US negotiators are due to travel to Pakistan today in a bid to continue talks to end the war, but Iran has said it has no plans to take part directly

Iran’s Foreign Secretary Abbas Aragchi is already in Islamabad, but a foreign ministry spokesperson said Iranian officials will not meet with US representatives.

Instead, discussions will be mediated through Pakistani officials

READ MORE:

Deadly Directive: President Trump says he Ordered US Navy to ‘Shoot and Kill’ Iran Mine-Laying Boats in the Strait of Hormuz

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

President Trump Vows to ‘Rain All Hell’ on Iran if Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Open Within 48 Hours & Demands Regime Make a Deal

GETTING CLOSE: President Trump Expects Iran Deal ‘in a Day or Two’ & ‘Mulls $20 Billion Cash-for-Uranium Swap’ as he Vows to Recover ‘Nuke Dust’

BOTTOMLINE

Iran’s main oil export terminal at Kharg Island (which handles roughly 90% of the country’s crude exports) is running out of onshore storage space.

Maritime analysts at Tanker Trackers estimate about 13 million barrels of spare capacity remain, while net oil inflows are running at 1.0–1.1 million barrels per day. At that pace, the tanks could be completely full in roughly 12–13 days (late April 2026).

A U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, enforced since around April 13, 2026, has severely restricted Iranian oil exports.

The blockade targets ships linked to Iranian ports, and recent U.S. actions include seizing tankers and deploying additional carrier strike groups.

Even though Iran has continued loading crude onto tankers at Kharg, getting that oil out to market has become extremely difficult.

Once storage is maxed out, Iran would likely have to shut in wells (especially water-injection fields), which risks permanent damage to reservoirs and long-term production losses.

Right now, it’s a clear sign of mounting economic strain caused by the blockade.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.