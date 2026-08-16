By Ben Kew

August 17, 2026

Iran’s military is offering cash rewards for anyone who kills or captures an American service member as fighting with the U.S. and its allies continues across the Middle East.

Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami announced Sunday that anyone who kills or captures an “invading American military personnel” and hands them over will receive the equivalent of approximately $30,000.

“Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from Iran’s Army,” Hatami said.

Female participants are being offered twice as much.

“Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward,” he added.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Hatami claimed the scheme was established following a “large number of requests” from people seeking to provide financial support.

However, Iran did not explain where prospective bounty hunters would encounter American troops.

There is currently no known deployment of U.S. ground forces inside Iran.

The only publicly known American ground operation there during the conflict was an April mission to rescue a downed U.S. pilot.

The announcement comes amid a war that has now dragged on for nearly six months.

The conflict began in February when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iranian military targets.

Nearly 40 days of fighting were followed by a ceasefire in April and then a framework for peace negotiations in June.

Those diplomatic efforts subsequently collapsed, leaving the two sides exchanging sporadic fire.

Recent fighting has been concentrated largely in southern Iran and around the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically important waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

Tensions surrounding the strait have become particularly important as Washington seeks to maintain freedom of navigation through a route critical to global energy supplies.

The bounty announcement marks another escalation in Tehran’s rhetoric against the U.S., even as the absence of American ground forces inside Iran leaves unclear how the scheme would actually operate.

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BOTTOMLINE

Iran’s army chief, Major General Amir Hatami, announced on August 16, 2026, a bounty equivalent to US$30,000 (about 5 billion tomans) for anyone who kills or captures and hands over an “invading American military personnel,” with the reward doubled for Iranian women who carry it out.

Hatami framed the targets as “invading” or “aggressor” American forces and did not specify locations or timing.

Women described as “courageous Iranian women” would receive double (roughly $60,000).

The weapon used could be bought by the army at twice its market value, displayed in a museum, and replaced with a new one in some accounts.

However, there has been no known significant US ground-force deployment inside Iran itself during the fighting, aside from a reported rescue mission in April for a downed American airman/pilot.

The announcement is a rhetorical escalation and propaganda amid stalled diplomacy and intermittent fighting, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

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