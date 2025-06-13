By Tyler Durden

June 13, 2025

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib is claiming Tehran has acquired a "treasure trove" of sensitive Israeli documents, including information on Israel's secret (but long not-so-secret) nuclear weapons program, as well as apparent evidence of US and European knowledge and support.

"The transfer of this treasure trove was time-consuming and required security measures. Naturally, the transfer methods will remain confidential, but the documents should be unveiled soon," Khatib said.

He vowed to make them public, at which point this could force either an Israeli or US official statement.

Iranian state TV unveiled the alleged clandestine operation on Saturday, though no evidence was provided.

Additionally, Israel has yet to acknowledge anything regarding theft of its files, which may have occurred through a cyber-breach.

The Associated Press reporting on Khatib's words strongly points to cyber espionage, given the US-sanctioned intelligence chief's background:

Israel has for decades had an undeclared nuclear weapons program, which the United States has never formally acknowledged, also with the State Department consistently refusing to answer questions on it.

State Department Refuses to Acknowledge Israel's Nukes

WATCH: Decensored News on X: "MUST SEE: Journalist @samhusseini presses US State Dept spokesperson Tammy Bruce about Israeli nukes, noting that JFK was pushing for inspections just before he was assassinated. “Every president since has adopted Israel’s policy of refusing to acknowledge the existence of https://t.co/iLzy0az0Ev" / X

The nuclear arsenal is commonly estimated to be somewhere in the range of 90 to 300 warheads, and its being undeclared means it remains completely outside international oversight.

Regional Muslim-majority nations have long called out Western hypocrisy on the issue.

Iran's nuclear energy program has been tightly monitored under the prior Obama JCPOA nuclear deal, and current talks with Washington aim to reestablish a similar monitoring regimen.

Certainly, Tehran will attempt to leverage these alleged documents as it deals with Washington on the issue.

WATCH: War Intel on X: "#BREAKING EU helps Israel with nuclear weapons Iran MFA says the files Iran obtained from Israel will expose active involvement of some European states in Israel’s military nuclear program. He says the same states that constantly preach non-proliferation & question Iran's https://t.co/d9VUciRXfD" / X

The US has also fought entire wars on the basis that an Arab regime might have WMD (weapons of mass destruction) - with Iraq and Libya being notable cases.

Gaddafi was convinced by the Bush administration to 'come in from the cold' and give up any nuclear or chemical weapons aspirations, only to be overthrown by NATO-backed and al-Qaeda linked rebels a decade later, with the help of US, French, and UK warplanes.

