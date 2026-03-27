By Joe Mannion

March 28, 2026

MORE than one million Iranian soldiers have been primed for action should President Donald Trump launch a full-scale land invasion, according to a military source in Tehran.

The US President is said to be increasingly convinced that a ground operation is the most effective way to pressure Iran into accepting Washington’s 15-point peace plan.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY

How President Trump could topple Ayatollah with just a ‘mini’ US ground invasion of Iran: ‘The regime is on the ropes’

Iran claims to have readied over a million troops to fight off a US ground invasion. AFP

President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of soldiers to the region. Getty

Battle-hardened US marines are primed to make a push for Iran’s Kharg islandt. Michael Sugrue

The Pentagon is now weighing sending 10,000 more troops, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Thousands of battle-ready US Marines have already been dispatched to the Middle East and could be poised to capture the strategic Kharg Island.

ON THE TRIGGER

Thousands of US Marines primed to launch ground operations in Iran in DAYS if regime’s secret Trump talks break down. Marines are gearing up to storm Iran’s ‘unsinkable’ island fortresses to unlock Strait of Hormuz

The powerful amphibious force of around 2,200 Marines aboard the USS Tripoli and USS New Orleans is set to enter the region on Friday,

But a source within the reeling regime claimed that Iranian youths are lining up in their droves to enlist in the bloodthirsty Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to defend the island.

“The US wants to open the Strait of Hormuz with suicide and self-destructive tactics; that’s fine,” the source told Iranian state TV.

“We are ready for both their suicide strategy to be executed and for the Strait to remain closed.”

An official from a mediating country warned that while the US may be able to seize Kharg Island, it would likely spark weeks of fierce fighting and extend the war beyond Washington’s four-to-six week window.

They added that the rogue state is unlikely to capitulate, even under invasion, and insisted that Tehran is unwilling to accept terms it had already refused before the conflict.

It comes as President Trump once again delayed plans to obliterate Iranian power plants in a bid to secure a deal to end the brutal conflict.

President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Tehran’s mullahs to reopen the vital strait on Monday, before dramatically calling it off until the weekend.

President Donald Trump said if Iran fails to open the vital oil passage, the United States will ‘hit and obliterate’ Iranian power plants.

That deadline has now been pushed to April 6.

But the president has warned that Iran “better get serious” about agreeing a peace deal “before it is too late”.

President Trump said today that Iran‘s negotiators were “very different and strange”, calling out the disparity between the rogue nation’s backchannel talks and what it says to the world.

Iran’s military has flatly denied that peace talks were taking place at all and claimed the US was talking to itself.

Iranian rescue teams work at the site of a US-Israeli strike on Tehran. Getty

Tehran-controlled TV broadcasting another round of missile strike. AFP

Iranian state media then said it had rejected President Trump’s 15-point peace plan entirely, branding it “excessive”, before presenting an alternative set of demands.

The US president fired back, saying:

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback.”

It comes as Iran threatened to unleash Houthi bloodhounds on a second major trade route leading to the Suez Canal and cripple the world economy yesterday.

The reeling regime has maintained its iron grip on the Strait of Hormuz, peppering the vital 24-mile waterway with deadly naval mines, paralysing international trade and sending fuel costs sky-high.

Iran’s mullahs have promised to turn up the heat by shutting off the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical chokepoint to trade between Europe and Asia.

The strait serves over a tenth of global seaborne trade and – given that 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply has already been cut off via the Strait of Hormuz – could spell disaster for international commerce.

A blockade would effectively mean that nearly half of all maritime trade would be at the whim of the sadistic IRGC.

Israel took steps towards freeing the Persian Gulf by killing the Iranian naval chief orchestrating the chokehold.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked by Iran’s navy for weeks now. Reuters

Alireza Tangsiri, 64, a key figure in maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, died in an airstrike at a nearby port city.

The chief’s stranglehold has sent global energy prices soaring – as the Strait of Hormuz is a passage for one-fifth of global oil exports.

Having been appointed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy in 2018 – Tangsiri had ramped up action in Iran’s waters over the last month.

Just last week, he threatened: “Oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force.”

READ MORE:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Unleashes 48-hour Iran Doomsday Blitz in Secret Bunker Summit as Fears Grow, he’s Racing to Blow up President Trump’s Deal

IS THIS IRAN’s REAL LEADER? President Trump ‘Negotiating with Key Regime Figure’ as Maimed & Missing Ayatollah Nowhere to be Seen

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

BOTTOMLINE

Iranian state media outlet Tasnim News Agency reported that more than one million fighters/combatants have been organized and prepared for a potential ground battle with U.S. forces.

The source described a surge in volunteer applications to recruitment centers for the Basij (paramilitary volunteer force), Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and regular army in recent days.

Iran’s standing armed forces are roughly 350,000–400,000 active-duty army troops plus ~150,000–190,000 IRGC.

The Basij is a large volunteer militia (often estimated at 1 million+ on paper in wartime mobilization scenarios), but many are lightly trained civilians rather than professional soldiers.

This fits into an escalated Middle East conflict (described in some reports as entering its fourth week or “Iran war” phase), involving Israeli strikes on Iran, Iranian retaliatory missile/drone attacks on Israel and Gulf targets, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian statement is classic deterrence messaging; the U.S. moves are precautionary force-posturing.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.