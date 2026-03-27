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pi2r2pi2r2 pi2r2's avatar
pi2r2pi2r2 pi2r2
18m

Yikes, Iran is just asking for a whooping

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Peter Lynch's avatar
Peter Lynch
1h

Mostly twelve year olds and not a million. It wont be an invasion as per D Day 1944 . A lot more subtle and focused

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