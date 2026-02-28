Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Excuse me... Iran?

Are you fucked up or are you a Paid Zionist Stooge?

ISISRAEL is setting the Middle East on fire together with the USA Psychopaths.

Get your fucking Facts right!

Stupid Zionist Stooge!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture