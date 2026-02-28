By ELIZABETH HAIGH, OLIVIA ALLHUSEN, KELLY LACO & OLIVIA CHRISTIE

March 1, 2026

An Iranian missile has hit Dubai‘s famous Palm Jumeirah hotel as Tehran launches widespread revenge attacks across the Middle East following US airstrikes.

Missiles fired by Tehran have struck US military bases in Qatar and have also rained down on Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel.

Videos posted on social media show Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah ablaze after it was hit by a suspected Iranian missile or missile debris.

Meanwhile, Israeli media is now reporting there are ‘growing indications’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed when his Tehran compound was razed to the ground in a strike.

Officials had earlier reported that the strikes had caused ‘very significant harm’ to the leadership of the Iranian regime and its military commanders.

Khamenei has not been heard from since the US and Israel launched their dual attack on Iran on Saturday morning.

Dubai’s famous Palm Jumeirah Fairmont Hotel has reportedly been struck by a missile.

It comes as explosions have rocked the United Arab Emirates as Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes following the joint US-Israel attack on Tehran earlier today.

Footage shows the moment Iran targets a US base

Video footage has emerged which appears to show the moment that Iranian missiles targeted a US naval base.

Iran launched a counterattack against the Fifth Fleet service center in Manama, Bahrain, local media confirmed.

Footage shows a large plume of smoke rising over the city. A US official reportedly said that the blast did not result in any casualties.

Where have strikes been reported in the Middle East?

BOTTOMLINE

Iran launched a series of missile and drone attacks across the Middle East in response to joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory earlier that day.

The US and Israeli operations targeted key sites in Iran, including areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in Tehran, resulting in significant casualties, such as the reported deaths of 85 students at a girls’ school.

[War Department source: tales of US strikes killing 85 girls at a Tehran girl’s school is pure propaganda.]

Iranian forces retaliated swiftly, firing ballistic missiles at Israel and US military bases in the region, as well as civilian areas in Gulf states.

Dubai International Airport and other UAE facilities suspended operations, contributing to widespread flight cancellations across the Gulf.

No immediate US or Israeli casualties from the retaliation have been detailed, but the strikes underscore Iran’s missile capabilities, which can reach across the Middle East.

The situation remains fluid, with airspaces closed and residents in affected areas urged to shelter.

