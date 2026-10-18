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Kristi
Oct 18

Oh, please. Calling this a military success while commercial ships are being attacked, shipping is disrupted, and innocent people are dying is quite the exercise in propaganda. And that 97% figure? Conveniently ignores the ships that aren’t even attempting the crossing because of the danger. You can keep a waterway technically open and still have a disaster unfolding around it.

And where’s the discussion about how we got here? The U.S. and Israel’s military actions, the escalating retaliation, the economic consequences, and the innocent people caught in the middle? Apparently none of that matters when you’re busy congratulating yourselves.

Quoting military officials isn’t independent journalism. It’s repeating the government’s preferred narrative. Supporting our service members doesn’t mean blindly applauding the political decisions that put them in harm’s way.

Maybe instead of celebrating how much oil is getting through, we should be asking why we’re escalating another devastating conflict in the Middle East and who actually benefits from it. Because it certainly isn’t the ordinary people paying the price.

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