By Greg Norman-Diamond

October 18, 2026

The “vast majority” of Iran’s attempted attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz are “unsuccessful” as the key waterway remains open for transit, U.S. Central Command spokesperson and U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News Digital this week.

Hawkins spoke after CENTCOM said the GFS Pride, a Singapore-flagged, Cyprus-owned container ship was hit by an Iranian projectile in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday and sunk while being towed ashore due to a fire on board the ship.

“The vast majority of Iran’s attempted attacks on innocent civilian mariners transiting an international waterway, being the Strait of Hormuz, they are unsuccessful,” Hawkins said.

“As a matter of fact, the U.S. military has assisted in providing coordinated protection for thousands of ships that have safely transited.

“That translates to about 97% of the ships that have sought to transit the Strait of Hormuz have done so successfully without being hit by an Iranian projectile.

“But let’s be clear here. What the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran is doing is unjustified, and it’s also unsuccessful because they are not achieving their objective of closing the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

“It is open, it is available for transit and we’ve seen that transit continue this very day.”

In an update Friday from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, he said, “In recent days and months, we have seen the IRGC continually attack merchant ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and, in many cases, kill innocent civilian mariners.

“The International Maritime Organization reports that more than 20 civilian mariners have been killed by Iran’s attacks against commercial shipping since February,” Cooper continued.

“Over the last seven days alone, about 400 merchant ships have sailed through the Strait. U.S. forces have also assisted Gulf partners in shipping over 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period, adding to the more than 1.3 billion barrels of crude we have helped regional allies ship through the Strait in recent months.”

Hawkins also told Fox News Digital he thinks “every American should be proud of American service members who are serving in the Middle East, in particular focusing on doing two things at once as it relates to Iran.

“And one is helping maintain flow through the Strait of Hormuz in the form of commercial vessels despite Iran’s unjustified aggression,” Hawkins said, noting that thousands of ships have crossed through the waterway over the last few months, “in addition to more than 1 billion barrels of crude oil.

“At the same time that they are encouraging traffic flow in support of international shipping, they are maintaining a steel wall blockade against Iran. There have been no exports or imports to Iran without U.S. permission in the form of allowing humanitarian ships to go through,” Hawkins continued.

“So, that shows the precision, dedication and professionalism of our troops who are executing this complex mission — not just one — but two at the same time.”

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are stationed across the Middle East, according to Hawkins.

"They are highly vigilant, they are highly dedicated and they're serving with courage and bravery. And they're doing so alongside our regional allies and partners. It shouldn't be forgotten that we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf allies and partners to help them defend their airspace from unjustified and unwarranted attacks from Iran, and we have been highly successful in working together. And will continue to do that," he said.

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BOTTOMLINE

The article refers to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) statements from mid-October 2026 that Iran has failed to close the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing attacks, with roughly 97% of ships seeking to transit doing so without being hit.

The broader conflict (U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran beginning around late February 2026) has centered on control of this critical chokepoint, which normally carries a large share of global oil and LNG.

Iran sought to disrupt or control transit as leverage; the U.S. has run a dual effort of protecting/facilitating commercial (especially Gulf oil) traffic while enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports that has largely halted Iranian seaborne oil exports.

In a recent seven-day period, roughly 400 merchant ships sailed through, and U.S. forces helped Gulf partners move over 100 million barrels of crude (adding to a cumulative total exceeding 1.3 billion barrels in recent months).

CENTCOM has described the strait as open and controlled by the U.S. and regional partners rather than Iran.

Iran’s strategy of choking the route to inflict economic pain has not succeeded in fully closing it. Its own oil exports have been constrained by the U.S. blockade.

The International Maritime Organization has reported more than 20 civilian mariners killed by attacks on commercial shipping since February.

In short, the article captures the U.S. assessment that Iran has suffered a major setback in its bid to shut the key oil route, backed by the reported high rate of successful protected transits, even as the situation remains contested and disruptive.

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