June 24, 2025

IRAN is under siege after a day of Israeli airstrikes which have targeted an intelligence HQ, a prison full of dissidents and the Fordow nuke plant for the second time.

Desperate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is now expected to hit back within the next 48 hours as he looks to enact his revenge on both Israel and the US.

Israel today blew the gates off the notorious Evin Prison - a pit of torture and executions - hoping to bust out the regime's fierce critics languishing behind the walls.

Also targeted were the Basij Headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard, Iran's "Destruction of Israel" countdown clock and various other security hubs, the IDF said.

The Fordow mountain-fortress nuclear site was bombed - barely a day after the Americans pulverized it - with IDF rockets going after the "access routes".

Significant damage has likely been caused to the plant and the sensitive machinery it houses by the US's bombing, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Iran is now desperately trying to regroup.

The US is said to be expecting an Iranian retaliation to the bombing of its nuclear facilities within the next two days.

But those within Tehran’s crumbling government are fearing the conflict could last for up to two years, a senior Iranian official told CNN.

Tehran is also looking to lean on its allies, with the supreme leader sending his foreign minister to Moscow.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was even seen begging for help at Vladimir Putin's feet as he delivered a letter from the supreme leader, sources said.

It comes as Vlad's man at the UN has warned that America has opened "Pandora's box" and that "no one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring".

The terror-stoking Islamist regime in Tehran has already fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel on Monday morning.

The B-2 stealth bombers have now landed back in Missouri after a mammoth 37-hour round trip to blitz the mad mullahs' nuke plants.

But Israel has responded in kind, hammering Fordow, the IRGC's headquarters, and the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.

The B-2 stealth bombers have now landed back in Missouri after a mammoth 37-hour round trip to blitz the mad mullahs' nuke plants.

President Donald Trump has hailed Operation Midnight Hammer as a "bullseye" that caused "monumental damage" to Iran's doomsday plot.

New video shows the B-2 Spirits landing back at Whiteman Air Force Base after seven flew all the way to Iran and dropped 14 bunker buster bombs on nuke bases.

But what the hiding Ayatollah's revenge directly against America looks like is yet to be seen.

Some think he will target nearby US bases in Iraq and Syria with rockets or drone strikes.

But Iran also threatened to unleash sleeper cells inside the US if it was attacked, according to NBC.

The Ayatollah sent the message to President Trump through an intermediary while he was at the G-7 meeting last week.

Tehran may also close the Strait of Hormuz - a bottleneck entrance to the Persian Gulf where nearly a quarter of the oil shipped around the world passes through.

Iran's parliament voted to shut the strait on Sunday - but it's up to the supreme leader to make the final order.

Choking off the Gulf would send global oil prices skyrocketing and derail the world economy.

President Trump has already warned that further action could be taken if Tehran doesn't cut a peace deal.

He said in the nationally televised speech at the White House:

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

But the Ayatollah's mad nuke plot could live another day after Iran claimed to have smuggled out its enriched uranium before the Fordow plant was bombed.

If true, the material could be sent to a secret hidden base where they may be able to turn it into a bomb.

