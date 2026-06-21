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Robert Wold
2h

Trump has a real "Janus" disposition, one side ruled by his traditionally militant Zionist tribe and the other, the independent man who rationally yearned for peace. Behind him there are real spirits, angels and demons who have quarreled in the cosmos for millenniums

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