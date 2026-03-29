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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

Who really is so dumb to believe that shit?

Even Americans and Jews who have a natural low IQ can't believe that shit.

Douglas McGregor certainly doe not believe this.

The Orange ape attacked Iran ONLY BECAUSE of the Epstein files.

To cover up because the orange ape is a pedophile.

Before the war, Iran was exporting 1.1 million barrels of oil at $47 a barrel. Okay? And right now,

they're exporting 1.5 million barrels of oil. So, it went up at about $120 a barrel plus 400 000 barrels.

So roughly Trump made Iran 100 million Dollar richer.

That is without the additional income of 2mil USD per ship through the passage of Hormuz.

And this is only increasing.

Strengthening by the way the Iran China Russia cooperation aka BRICS.

While at the same time chocking US Consumers to the limit.

At this rate the USA will be Bankrupt in no time.

Donald Trump is the dumbest Motherfucker that ever assumes the position of Idiot in charge.

And it shows how stupid the American people really are to believe the orange ape.

It is all a war to cover up Epstein... and to fulfill a prophecy for them Jews.

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