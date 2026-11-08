By Baxter Dmitry

November 8, 2026

Iranian state television has instructed citizens on how to survive a nuclear blast, a move that coincides with explicit U.S. threats against buried Iranian nuclear sites and a reported push by Israel for renewed military action.

Iranian state television broadcast detailed civil defense instructions on November 2, telling citizens how to protect themselves in the event of a nuclear explosion.

The guidance included avoiding direct eye contact with the blast flash, lying flat on the ground and covering the head and face, sheltering in sturdy buildings away from windows and exterior walls, shutting off air conditioning and ventilation systems, and remaining sheltered for at least 24 hours.

Citizens were also advised to remove contaminated clothing without shaking it, wash exposed skin with lukewarm water and soap, and consume only bottled water and packaged food.

The broadcast came as President Donald Trump publicly reiterated threats against Iran at a rally in Iowa on Sunday, telling supporters: “At some point, we’re going to have to give them the hammer”.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump specifically named Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility, saying:

“We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes. You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that”.

According to Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed President Trump in a phone call on Saturday to resume strikes on Iran immediately after the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday.

The call was described by an Israeli source as “tough” and by an American source as “direct.”

President Trump reportedly preferred to allow negotiations to continue, a position that has caused concern for Netanyahu.

Iran responded with explicit warnings.

Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia stated that any renewed U.S. aggression would be met with an “immediate, decisive response on a larger scale than before,” extending beyond West Asia, and that the conflict could “last considerably longer” than the previous round.

WATCH: Piers Morgan Uncensored on X: ““A nuclear bomb isn’t going to win this war… Trump doesn’t understand, we’ve already lost it!” Former CIA agent John Kiriakou reveals close contacts warn the U.S. could be considering using atomic weapons in Iran. 📺 https://t.co/TQIxcaDPNa @piersmorgan | @JohnKiriakou https://t.co/D1iZrhbyTV” / X

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said: “In a conflict with America, there are no geographical limitations; a vast theatre has been defined for inflicting damage upon the enemy”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed military commanders to ensure any threat would be met with an “immediate and effective” response without geographical limitations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. forces struck Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Monday, the latest in a series of limited strikes in recent weeks that Washington has deliberately kept small to avoid signaling a return to full-scale war.

An American official described the strike as “defensive,” responding to Iran firing on a U.S. aircraft, and said it did not mark a resumption of major military operations. Iranian media reported five consecutive explosions on the island.

READ MORE:

US Military Ordered to be Ready for Possible Iran Strikes as President Trump Weighs Timing

President Trump Says Decision on Renewed Strikes Against Iran Coming ‘Soon’

US Embassies Urge US Citizens to Leave Middle East Amid Potential for “Unforeseen Escalation” as President Trump Weighs Massive Attack Targeting Iranian Energy Sites

Report: US Hit Iran’s Qeshm Island as Part of Secret Strikes Campaign

BOTTOMLINE

Iran’s official news agency IRNA did publish an approximately 8-minute civil-defense educational video from Isfahan emergency services/Red Crescent officials.

It advises citizens on responding to a nuclear explosion: seek shelter in basements or interior rooms of sturdy buildings, stay away from windows and exterior walls, close doors/windows and shut off air conditioning/ventilation that draws outside air, remain indoors at least 24 hours, carefully remove and bag outer clothing, wash exposed skin, rely on bottled water and packaged food, and follow official updates.

It was released as part of Iran’s annual Passive Defense Week.

While the timing coincides with heightened tensions and some reports note it as unusual in its nuclear focus, Iranian authorities presented it as routine preparedness rather than a specific imminent-alert warning.

Some circulating clips are AI-generated imitations.

President Trump has publicly threatened further conventional military action. He has repeatedly identified remaining targets, including the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain site near Natanz (which he has said could be hit quickly, in minutes or about an hour) while explicitly ruling out nuclear weapons.⁠

As of November 8, 2026 (after the midterms), no such nuclear strike has occurred.

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