IRAN is waging a war detonating global chaos led by a man in a coma, it was revealed today.

New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been put in charge by the rogue state’s mad mullahs despite being critically wounded in an air strike.

Sources told The Sun the 56-year-old son of assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage.

It was unclear whether he was injured on the same day his 86-year-old father died – February 28 – but he is not directing the strategy currently sparking energy market turmoil.

A Sun source in Iranian capital Tehran today smuggled out extraordinary detail about the new leader’s condition, treatment, location and security.

He is currently under intensive care at the Sina University Hospital in the city’s historic quarter after a section of the building was sealed off surrounded by massive security.

The source – who asked not to be identified fearing for his life – managed to dodge Iran’s near total internet blackout to send messages to an exiled dissident based in London.

He is not a medic but knows members of the hospital’s trauma team who told him Mojtaba was in “very serious” condition under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafargjani.

Zafargjani is Iran’s Minister of health, Treatment and Medical Education but also one of the country’s top trauma surgeons.

The Sun source said in his message: “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well.”

Zafargjani’s Persian Wikipedia page reveals he honed his skills after eight years operating in the bloody Iran-Iraq War in the 1980’s.

The 70-year-old surgeon was himself wounded by chemical weapons in the Iran Iraq war and is the Islamist regime’s most trusted physician.

Our source’s detailed revelations are impossible to verify under Iran’s current internet blackout but Mojtaba status among Iran’s thousands of war wounded has already been confirmed.

Iranian state TV now openly refers to the late ayatollah’s silent successor as “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” – wounded war veteran.

And the rogue nation’s continuing attacks on neighbouring states – which have sent oil and gas prices soaring – supports theories that Iran is now being run by a “Ghost Ayatollah.”

Fighting has continued despite the loss of two ayatollahs in a matter of days after Khamenei set up 31 regional commands of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to take over if the regime was decapitated.

And commanders spread across the nation are now under orders to fight on indefinitely – with no leader in place to call a halt.

Iranian social media sources added further detail as Mojtaba’s critical condition was laid bare for the first time today.

Veteran surgeon Zafargjani was said to have been assisted by Dr. Mohammad Marashi, a senior surgeon at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Marashi is the brother of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s wife and another trusted figure close to the heart of the hardline regime.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was also reported to have visited the Sina Hospital two days ago accompanied by Dr. Zafarghandi.

And speculation followed that Pezeshkian was secretly visiting Mojtaba and is being kept fully briefed on his condition.

Security at the hospital was said to be extremely tight, with access to the intensive care unit restricted to only a handful of authorized individuals.

Other sources reported alleged Mojtada is entirely unaware of the ongoing war, the deaths of family members including his wife and son and even his own election as Supreme Leader.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei put his nation’s war machine on autopilot before he was wiped out in the first action of Operation Epic Fury.

His shadowy son Mojtaba, 56, succeeded him five days ago but has never given a public speech and has stayed silent amid rumours he is already dead.

And Iranian insiders told The Sun this was his evil father’s grand plan – and that troops launching drones and missiles have been primed to fight on, led by “a ghost.”

The fate of Mojtaba – who lost his wife, Zahra, eight-year-old son Bagher as well as his mother and sister in the blast which killed his 86-year-old father – remained unclear last night.

But State TV is now openly referring to the late ayatollah’s silent successor as “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” – wounded war veteran.

Evil Khamenei’s Snr’s legacy will be spiraling World War III fears coupled with higher bills and economic misery for Brits and consumers across the globe.

Before he was blown to bits in his presidential palace, the tyrant had spent years honing a strategy to kick into gear in the event of his assassination.

Khamenei watched and learned in 2003 when US forces conquered neighbouring Iraq in 2003 by capturing and killing leader Saddam Hussein and his top lieutenants.

He appointed trusted henchman Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari who spent the next four years devising a contingency plan.

Jafari divided Iran – which is seven times bigger than the UK – into 31 autonomous command centres of the all-powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iranian sources and analysts revealed yesterday that these self-governing commands are now running Iran’s war and suppressing dissent without directions from a leader in capital Tehran.

An exiled Iranian analyst – who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals – told the Sun: “Mojtaba Khamenei has not spoken since his father was killed – he has not appeared at all on TV.

“He has not issued any kind of statement or said a single word.

“There has been no stirring address to the armed forces he now commands and that has fueled speculation that he is seriously wounded or even dead.

“But that doesn’t matter anymore.

“His father left behind a system which has kicked into gear which can be run by a ghost.

“That is why Iran’s missiles and drones are still flying and it’s why the war will go on.”

Mojtaba may be in the shadows but he is known to have close ties with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard and its brutal protest-crushing paramilitary arm, known as The Basij.

And experts say fanatical troops will remain loyal to him, even if he is little more than a silent figurehead.

Mojtaba reportedly controls a £70million property portfolio in London and reportedly needed four hospital visits in the UK capital to be treated for impotency, according to US intelligence.

Even before the war, Iran’s new Supreme Leader was known to be more extreme than his hate-filled father.

But Mojtaba is now potentially even more dangerous after his loathing for his western enemies was fueled by the loss of his close family.

And his heavily-armed and motivated henchmen will share his lust for revenge – whether he is dead or alive.

An Israeli government source told The Sun today: “It is absolutely irrefutable that Mojtaba Khamenei has been wounded.

“But his condition actually has little bearing on the course of the war as he is a puppet put in place by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“They hold the power now and they are running Iran.”

Khamenei’s son vows to weaponize Strait of Hormuz and ‘avenge martyrs’ in written statement amid reports he is ‘in a coma and lost a leg’

