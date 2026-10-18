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Kristi
Oct 18

Are you seriously trying to sell this as some great Trump military victory? Did you even read the rest of your own article?

Commercial ships are being attacked, a container ship has sunk, sailors are missing, and shipping companies are reconsidering whether it’s worth risking their crews. But apparently we’re supposed to applaud because CENTCOM says the strait is still open. Wonderful. What an achievement.

And you conveniently gloss over how we got here. The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran, the region has been thrown into chaos, and now ordinary people are paying the price. Iran’s attacks on civilian shipping are indefensible, but pretending this entire disaster began with Iranian retaliation is intellectually dishonest.

Here’s something else you might want to explain. If everything is going so spectacularly, why are ships being attacked and oil shipments disrupted? Why are innocent sailors risking their lives just to transport cargo?

Quoting the Pentagon’s version of events and wrapping it in a triumphant headline isn’t investigative journalism. It’s public relations.

I support our service members. What I don’t support is politicians putting them in danger and then expecting Americans to celebrate the mess they’ve created.

Maybe try asking who benefits from this war, who started it, who’s profiting, and who’s suffering. That’s what journalism is supposed to do.

But I suppose “Trump’s magnificent success” sounds better than “Another Middle East war with no clear end and ordinary people paying the price.”

What an insult to your readers’ intelligence.

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