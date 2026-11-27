By Joshua Klein

November 27, 2026

The Trump administration imposed sweeping new sanctions Monday to sever what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described as Iran’s “last financial lifeline,” escalating its economic campaign against a regime already reeling from a U.S. naval blockade that has effectively halted its seaborne oil exports.

The measures, part of President Donald Trump’s Operation Economic Outcast, target more than two dozen exchange houses, front companies, and individuals accused of helping Tehran move billions of dollars through international financial networks, extending Washington’s crackdown on Iranian oil exports to include the financial channels the regime relies on to recover earnings and sustain foreign trade.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” Bessent declared Monday.

“Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake.”

The crackdown targets financial networks operating across Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong that use thousands of shell companies to move export earnings, secure foreign currency, and process international payments for Iranian businesses, enabling Tehran to circumvent U.S. sanctions and maintain access to global trade.

In a separate disclosure Monday, Treasury revealed that investigators had identified approximately $14.7 billion in transactions potentially linked to Iran’s shadow banking networks between January 2025 and August 2026.

Among the institutions sanctioned is the Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold, which Treasury says facilitates tens of billions of dollars in annual trade by connecting Iranian exporters with businesses seeking to purchase goods from overseas.

The center also enables transactions in Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, reducing Tehran’s reliance on the U.S. dollar.

The sanctions also reach overseas companies accused of channeling millions of dollars through Iran’s oil and petrochemical industries, including a Dubai-based firm that handled payments for the country’s state-owned tanker fleet.

The measures freeze assets under U.S. jurisdiction belonging to the designated parties and generally prohibit Americans from conducting business with them.

Foreign banks that facilitate significant transactions for the targeted networks could also face restrictions on their access to the U.S. financial system.

The State Department said the financial networks help Tehran purchase weapons and support terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Severing the Financial Lifelines of Iran’s Shadow Banking Network

“The regime continues to prioritize funding terror and destabilization abroad while the Iranian people pay the price at home,” the department said.

The latest action follows a separate round of Treasury sanctions Friday targeting Iranian oil intermediaries accused of withholding billions of dollars in proceeds from previous sales, as the U.S. naval blockade continues to prevent Tehran from shipping new oil exports.

Treasury said Iran has no oil shipments at sea outside the U.S. naval blockade and has not loaded oil onto vessels since Operation Economic Outcast began in August.

With new seaborne oil exports effectively halted, Tehran has sought to recover billions of dollars from previous sales, but some of the intermediaries entrusted with those funds allegedly kept the money for themselves.

“The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold,” Bessent warned Friday.

“The ship is sinking.”

Iran’s deepening economic difficulties were evident in remarks Saturday by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who described the pressure facing his country as more difficult to endure than military attacks.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused,” Pezeshkian said Saturday, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

The remarks came amid worsening economic conditions and growing public frustration. Iranian truck drivers launched a strike Sunday over soaring operating costs and deteriorating conditions and threatened disruptions to deliveries of essential goods, as Breitbart News reported.

Truck Drivers Strike in Iran over Catastrophic Economy, Jeopardizing Critical Goods Supply

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back Monday against the mounting American pressure, saying Tehran would seek to expand trade with neighboring countries while pursuing negotiations to lift sanctions.

Iran must make those imposing the restrictions “despair of achieving their objectives,” he declared.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also warned Monday that Tehran would use “all available means” to counter the U.S. naval blockade.

President Trump Dares Iran to Test Hormuz Blockade: ‘They’ll All Be at the Bottom of the Sea’

Asked a day earlier about reports that Iran was preparing to test the blockade, President Trump told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, “I hope they do; they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.”

READ MORE:

Stop Calling Iran A ‘Forever War.’ It’s A Pressure Cooker About to Blow

US Treasury Secretary Bessent Unveils Crushing ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ Sanctions Targeting 5 of Iran’s ‘Most Vital Lifelines’

President Trump Threatens ‘Unprecedented’ Economic Consequences for Any Nation Aiding Iran

Iran’s Leadership ‘Panicking’ Under President Trump Economic Offensive — Vows to Sever ‘Every Economic Lifeline’

BOTTOMLINE

FinCEN released an analysis identifying approximately $14.7 billion (or nearly $15 billion) in financial activity from January 2025 to August 2026 potentially linked to Iranian shadow banking.

This is the latest step in Operation Economic Outcast, launched by Bessent on August 24, 2026 (described as an “economic D-Day”).

The campaign aims to sever remaining economic lifelines for the Iranian regime through targeted sanctions, secondary sanctions risk for foreign banks and brokers, and pressure on oil/shipping networks.

It builds on earlier maximum-pressure measures amid the ongoing conflict, naval restrictions, and reports of severe economic strain in Iran (high inflation, currency pressure, declining oil revenues).⁠

The actions raise secondary sanctions risks for foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for the designated parties.

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