By Mathrubhumi English

June 29, 2026

An IRGC-linked Iranian media outlet has argued that Tehran has “no choice” but to build a nuclear bomb, a claim that contrasts with Iran’s recent commitment under a US-backed framework not to pursue nuclear weapons.

Fresh questions have emerged over Iran’s long-term nuclear ambitions after an Iranian media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) published an article arguing that the country must acquire a nuclear bomb to strengthen its strategic position.

The article, published by the state-affiliated Fars News Agency under the headline “No choice but to build the atomic bomb”, appeared as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over an interim peace agreement aimed at reducing tensions and reviving nuclear oversight.

IRGC-linked outlet pushes for nuclear deterrence

According to the commentary, Iran needs nuclear deterrence to prevent military threats and negotiate with its rivals from a position of strength.

The article argued that acquiring nuclear capability would remove the possibility of foreign powers attempting to occupy or divide Iran and would create conditions for resolving disputes through diplomacy.

It further claimed that negotiations would only be effective if Iran possessed nuclear deterrence, allowing it to engage with adversaries on more equal terms.

China cited as an example

The commentary pointed to China’s nuclear development as an example of how nuclear weapons can alter international relations.

It argued that the United States engaged in serious negotiations with Beijing only after China became a nuclear power, suggesting Iran should follow a similar path to secure strategic leverage.

The article also claimed that nuclear weapons would help establish a balance of power with countries such as the United States and Israel, both of which possess nuclear capabilities.

Comments contrast with recent US-Iran agreement

The publication’s position differs sharply from commitments made by Tehran under the recent US-brokered Memorandum of Understanding.

As part of the interim agreement, Iran agreed to restore access for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its nuclear facilities after inspections had been suspended last year.

Tehran also committed not to develop a nuclear weapon, a key element of the framework intended to reduce regional tensions and support wider diplomatic negotiations.

Raises concerns over Iran’s future intentions

Although the article represents the views of an IRGC-linked media organization rather than an official government policy announcement, its publication is expected to intensify international scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear intentions.

The remarks may complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington, with observers likely to watch closely for an indication that rhetoric from influential Iranian institutions translates into official policy.

Iran adds the acquisition is not only driven by negotiation leverage but also by President Trump’s two recent nuclear threats against Iran, including his April warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” and his May threat of “one big glow coming out of Iran.”

This is also among the most direct nuclear weapons advocacy published on Iranian state media to date.

BOTTOMLINE

Fars News closely linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), published an article titled roughly “No choice but to build the atomic bomb.”

This piece directly contrasts with Iran’s recent commitments in U.S.-brokered talks.

The commentary comes amid ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations under the Trump administration for an interim peace agreement or Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran agreeing to allow IAEA inspectors back into sites (access was suspended previously; some access reportedly slated for September 2026).

Pledges by Iran not to develop nuclear weapons.

U.S. pressure for long-term limits on enrichment (reports mention calls for a 20-year cessation in some contexts).

Unresolved issues around previously bombed nuclear sites (U.S./Israeli strikes in 2025 and February 2026) and stockpiles of enriched uranium whose status remains unclear.

Regime survival is a core driver in analyses: Leaders cite examples like Iraq, Libya, and Syria, arguing that only nuclear deterrence prevents external military intervention or regime change.

Acquiring actual weapons would cross major international red lines and likely trigger stronger responses. The regime’s primary goal appears to be regime preservation rather than offensive use.

This Fars commentary does not represent an official Iranian government declaration of intent to build a bomb — Tehran continues to deny nuclear weapons ambitions.

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