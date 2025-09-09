By Israel National News

September 9, 2025

Reuters reports an explosion in the Qatara neighborhood of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

WATCH: Hamas Atrocities on X: "⚠️ BREAKING ⚠️ Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar. Reportedly, both Khaled Meshaal and Khalil al-Hayya were killed in a strike by IDF on Qatar soil. Reports say that both the USA AND Qatar APPROVED the attack! This is a game changer! And also a definitive end to any deal talks https://t.co/SK0IR0QY7o" / X

The IDF shortly afterward confirmed that strikes were conducted in the city targeting the Hamas leadership in Qatar.

A thick smoke cloud was spotted rising over the city.

Doha is one of the cities that has repeatedly hosted Hamas officials outside of Gaza, including for negotiations with Israel.

The IDF stated: "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th massacre," the military's statement concluded.

The Iraqi Sabrin News network reported that the target of the attack was the Hamas headquarters in the city, and a Gazan source reported that senior figures in the terrorist organization were the target.

Members of the Hamas leadership council live abroad: Muhammad Darwish, who serves as head of Hamas's Shura Council; Khalil al-Hayya, who serves as Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip and head of the organization's negotiating team; Zaher Jabarin, who serves as Hamas's leader in Judea and Samaria; Nizar Awdallah, one of Hamas's senior figures in the Gaza Strip; and Khaled Mashal, who is considered Hamas's leader abroad.

Israeli sources stated that al-Hayya, Jabarin, and Mashal were among the targets.

Saudi media reports that Jabarin, Mashal, and Hamas official Nizar Awadallah were eliminated in the airstrike.

Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, Nizar Awadallah & Zaher Jabarin killed in Doha

The 4 Hamas leaders are reportedly among 5 senior officials who attended a meeting that was targeted in the airstrike in Doha.

Less than two weeks ago, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir directly threatened Hamas leaders abroad, saying "Our actions are not yet complete, most of the remaining Hamas’ leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well."

The attack was reportedly coordinated ahead of time with the USA but only revealed to a limited number of Israeli cabinet members.

