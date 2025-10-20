By Anders Hagstrom & Trey Yingst

October 20, 2025

The Israeli military conducted strikes against Hamas in Gaza after accusing the terrorist organization of repeatedly violating its ceasefire agreement on Sunday.

An Israeli military official confirmed the strikes to Fox News on Sunday, pointing to attacks by Hamas since Friday. The IDF later confirmed that it was taking actions in Gaza.

“Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF said in a statement.

“In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity,” it continued.

Israel has responded by striking areas in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he has instructed the minister of defense and other security heads to “act forcefully” in reaction to the attacks.

Hamas claims it has “no knowledge” of any attacks against Israeli forces, releasing a statement on Sunday saying it was still abiding by the terms of the agreement.

“We affirm our full commitment to implementing everything that has been agreed upon, foremost among which is the ceasefire in all areas of the Gaza Strip. We have no knowledge of any events or clashes taking place in the Rafah area,” the group wrote.

“We have no connection to any events occurring in those areas, nor can we communicate with any of our fighters there if any of them remain alive,” it added.

The reported attacks on Israeli troops come after Hamas spent days fighting Palestinian rival groups after the ceasefire went into effect.

According to Reuters, Hamas executed at least 33 people in recent days in what officials described as a campaign to “show strength” after the ceasefire.

Israeli sources say most of those killed belonged to families accused of collaborating with Israel or supporting rival militias.

The U.S. Department of State warned on Saturday that Hamas may break the peace agreement with a “planned attack” on Palestinian civilians.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” the department said in a statement on social media. “The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms.”

“The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” the statement continued.

President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Friday that continued attacks on Palestinians would force the U.S. and Israel to intervene.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” he wrote on X.

The U.S. State Department said Saturday that it has “credible reports” that the Hamas terrorist group could violate the cease-fire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If the attack takes place, it “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

”Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the State Department said.

The U.S. president later clarified he won’t send U.S. troops into Gaza after launching the threat against Hamas.

“It’s not going to be us,” he told reporters. “We won’t have to. There are people very close, very nearby that will go in and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”

READ MORE:

PEACEMAKER: President Trump Announces That Israel Has Agreed to a 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Hamas to Accept It Too

Israel Should End Hamas Rule in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar

Son of Hamas leader denounces Israel-created terror group: “They don’t care” about Palestinians

Hamas’ Dissolution Indispensable for Israel’s Security

BOTTOMLINE

On October 19, 2025, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Hamas had violated a fragile ceasefire agreement through “multiple attacks” on Israeli troops, prompting retaliatory strikes in Gaza.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and effective since October 11, 2025, aimed to halt over two years of conflict and included provisions for hostage releases and troop withdrawals.

This incident represents the most serious challenge to the truce so far, with both sides trading accusations of breaches.

Palestinian health authorities reported at least 15 deaths from the Israeli strikes on October 19, including civilians in southern Gaza.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.