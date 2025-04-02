By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

April 2, 2025

Israel has vowed a ‘large-scale attack on Iran’ within the next 24 hours, with its war cabinet greenlighting the strike tonight, according to Israel’s Channel 14, Hebrew Channel 14, and state television.

This dramatic escalation promises a fierce response to Tehran’s provocations, signaling a perilous new chapter in the simmering conflict between the two nations.

The decision emerged from a tense war cabinet meeting, widely reported as a pivotal moment amid rising fears of Iranian aggression against Israeli interests.

Sources suggest Iran may have been plotting an attack, pushing Israel to act preemptively.

Confirmation from multiple outlets underscores the gravity of the move, with preparations now underway for what could be a devastating blow to Tehran’s military capabilities.

Across the globe, Moscow has slammed a parallel U.S. stance, condemning President Trump’s threat to bomb Iran if it rejects a new nuclear deal.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov labeled Trump’s words an “unacceptable ultimatum,” warning that strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites would unleash chaos across the Middle East. Russia’s plea for de-escalation stands in stark contrast to Israel’s resolve, highlighting a fractured international response to the crisis.

Trump, undeterred, doubled down, promising “unprecedented bombing” and crippling sanctions should Tehran refuse negotiations. Iran’s swift dismissal of talks only fueled his rhetoric, with the ex-president vowing a bombardment “the likes of which they have never seen.” As Israel gears up for its imminent assault and global powers jostle over diplomacy, the region teeters on the edge of a conflict that could redraw the geopolitical map.

