By STEPHEN M. LEPORE, OLIVIA CHRISTIE, ANDREW JEHRING & IMOGEN GARFINKEL

October 13, 2025

This is the incredible moment an Israeli mother spoke to her son over the phone after he was released by Hamas along with six others following 738 days in hellish captivity.

Einav Zangauker can be seen talking with her son, 25-year-old Matan Zangauker, who is still being held in an undisclosed location in Gaza.

He is one of the first seven Israeli hostages to be handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross after they were abducted on October 7, 2023.

‘You’re coming home - you’re all coming home,’ she tells him enthusiastically, barely holding back tears. ‘There’s no more war!’

Einav has spent the last two years fiercely campaigning for the release of her son, who was abducted from his home from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, who was released in November 2023.

Matan was handed over to the Red Cross this morning alongside twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, 28, Alon Ohel, 24, Eitan Mor, 25, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, and Omri Miran, 48.

Families and friends of the hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that their loved ones were being released.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were also watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The historic exchange is part of a President Donald Trump-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas that aims to bring an end to the devastating two-year war.

They will be whisked to a military base in Re’im, near Gaza, to be checked over before meeting their families. The 14 remaining living hostages are expected to be released within the next two hours.

Mother of hostage Matan Zangauker on a first video chat with him after release from Hamas.

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were also watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The historic exchange is part of a President Donald Trump-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas that aims to bring an end to the devastating two-year war.

British-Israeli Emily Damari, freed from captivity last January, was seen watching her best friends Gali and Ziv being released in a private viewing session with close family and friends.

She was sat beside Romi Gonen who was held with her for much of their time in captivity.

Now the loved ones of the remaining 14 are waiting anxiously.

Dozens of friends of Evyatar David have been gathered together near Tel Aviv since 8am on Sunday and have not slept.

Yuval Ovadia, 24, student from Tel Aviv, told the Daily Mail: ‘I have been here since 8am. It’s such a stressful time, so having everyone together helps

‘It’s friends from all around - we met because of this situation.’

Guy Melamed, 24, student from Zippori, northern Israel, said: ‘Some of us have been here since we heard the news at 8am yesterday. We knew it was happening in the next 24 hours so we said we need to meet up.

‘We needed to be together to be here for each other. As much as you want to fall asleep, it’s the anticipation. It’s just too much - two years we have been waiting for this moment.

‘It’s very exciting.’

Evyatar was due for release last January but was instead cruelly forced to watch others released before being taken back into captivity.

Hamas then released horrifying footage of his starved body as he was forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel in Gaza.

Hamas members hand over some of the 20 Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams as part of the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel on October 13, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Seven Israeli hostages have been released from captivity.

British-Israeli Emily Damari, freed from captivity last January, was seen watching her best friends Gali and Ziv being released in a private viewing session with close family and friends.

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein celebrate as they await the release of Kuperstein and other hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza, in Holon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

A Red Cross vehicle transports hostages, held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack.

Hamas confirmed this morning the names of the 20 remaining living hostages that will be released in return for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Earlier today, the Red Cross said they were beginning the process of Hamas handing over the detainees.

‘The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started a multi-phase operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas,’ they said in a statement.

The IDF announced Monday morning that the Red Cross is headed to a meeting point in Northern Gaza ‘where several hostages will be transferred into their custody.’

They added that they’re prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

Hamas confirmed the names of the living hostages who will be returned and the over 1,700 Palestinian prisoners who will be freed.

President Donald Trump is arriving in the region along with other leaders to discuss the US-proposed deal and postwar plans.

He is due to arrive in Tel Aviv at 9.20am local time, before meeting with the families of hostages at the Knesset, at 10.45am.

The president will then deliver remarks to the Israeli parliament, before departing for a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with leaders from more than 20 countries.

There, politicians will try and finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

A surge of humanitarian aid is expected to follow into famine-stricken Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are left homeless.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners mark a key step toward ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.

Major Israeli TV stations are airing special overnight broadcasts ahead of the hostages’ release as anticipation grew. People began to gather near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv before dawn.

‘It´s very exciting,’ said Meir Kaller, who spent a sleepless night there.

The hostages’ return caps a painful chapter for Israel.

Since they were captured in the October 2023 Hamas attack that ignited the war, newscasts have marked their days in captivity and Israelis have worn yellow pins and ribbons in solidarity.

Palestinian militants stand guard on the day that hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 are released.

Ora Rubinstein, right, aunt of Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein, hugs a friend as they wait with others for the release of hostages.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks.

President Trump gives a thumbs up while boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Israel, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Tens of thousands have joined their families in weekly demonstrations calling for their release.

As the war dragged on, demonstrators accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging his feet for political purposes, even as he accused Hamas of intransigence.

Last week, under heavy international pressure and increasing isolation for Israel, the bitter enemies agreed to the ceasefire.

With the hostages´ release, the sense of urgency around the war for many Israelis will be effectively over.

The release comes as President Trump is arriving in Tel Aviv Monday to see his peace deal realized and speak to Israeli parliament.

He is scheduled to land in the Israeli city just after 9am local time.

Onboard Air Force One, President Trump said he was hopeful the hostages may be released earlier than expected, but added:

‘Getting them was amazing actually, because we were involved, and they were in places that you don’t want to know about.’

He addressed reporters just before boarding the plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and spoke of the enormity of the deal.

‘There are 500,000 people, yesterday and today, in Israel and also the Muslim and Arab countries are all cheering. Everybody’s cheering at one time - that’s never happened before,’ he said.

‘Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn’t - the other is the opposite. This is the first time everybody is amazed, and they’re thrilled.

‘It’s an honor to be involved, and we’re going to have an amazing time, and it’s going to be something that’s never, never happened before.’

Families and friends of Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot react as they wait for the start of the hostage release live stream.

People embrace while waiting for the start of the hostage release live stream at Hostages Square on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

After 738 days in captivity, the hostages are expected to be taken to the Re’im military base in southern Israel where medical teams can assess them before they met their families.

The most unwell are to be taken by helicopter to hospitals near Tel Aviv.

President Trump is due to arrive into Israel on Monday morning to give a historic speech to the Knesset to mark the end of the war.

Sir Keir Starmer will also attend a peace summit in Egypt where he is expected to heap praise on Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Trump’s motorcade will travel along the Route 1 Highway to Jerusalem where he was to give a historic address at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

He will also meet families of released hostages before rushing back along the same route to Ben Gurion Airport and departing for a summit in Egypt to discuss the future of Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that he will bestow the American leader with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour – the country’s highest civilian honour.

Israelis gathering in Hostages Square send a message to President Trump as he arrives in Tel Aviv.

People listen to songs played on a piano at Hostages Square on October 12, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sir Keir is among world leaders due to attend as the world hopes the uneasy peace will hold.

He will say: ‘We stand determined to seize this opportunity to deliver a lasting peace and a stable, secure future for the whole region ... the UK will support the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan, so that people on both sides can rebuild their lives in safety and security.’

But Sir Keir will have bridges to build after Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel rejected Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson’s claim that Britain had played a ‘key role’ in the ceasefire deal.

Ilan Dalal, the father of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, on Sunday night told Israeli media the first thing he will do on seeing his son is ‘hug him, smell him and tell him that the nightmare is over’.

‘I don’t know what kind of son I’m going to get back, and I hope that he won’t be so harmed that he can’t rebuild his life,’ he said.

Israel has said only once all the living are accounted for at Re’im will they ‘switch on the engines’ of the vehicles taking the first 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and terrorists to freedom.

Meanwhile, Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine is preparing to identify the remains of 28 hostages and determine their cause of death.

‘We want to understand what happened to bring the families full information, closure and knowledge,’ said Dr Chen Kugel.

During the last ceasefire, Hamas cruelly sent back the wrong body for one hostage.

The group is also pushing for the release of high-profile terrorists including Marwan Barghouti, despite Israel ruling it out.

They reportedly offered to free the hostages early if Mr Netanyahu agreed to give them Barghouti – but they were refused.

IDF chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on Sunday declared ‘victory’ over Hamas as he praised military pressure and a ‘complementary diplomatic move’ for ending the war.

And defense minister Israel Katz said the IDF has now been instructed to demolish all remaining Hamas tunnels in Gaza.

The terror group has agreed to relinquish all control of the Gaza Strip, a source told the news agency AFP.

But yesterday shocking images showed armed gangs engaged in firefights in Gaza City as Hamas reportedly executed rivals in the streets for collaborating with Israel.

Palestinians walk among destroyed buildings in Gaza City on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

At least 27 people were killed in clashes between Hamas and armed militia, the BBC reported on Sunday night.

The 20-point peace plan states that Israel should maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza along the border.

An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave.

The Israeli military will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50 per cent of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to the agreed-upon lines.

There are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.