By Danny Zaken

November 17, 2026

Senior Israeli and US officials tell Israel Hayom that Mossad intelligence on Iranian plans to target President Donald Trump and top administration officials was also corroborated by another Western intelligence agency.

Senior US officials have been moved to secure facilities, President Trump’s public appearances have been curtailed, and special security measures have been introduced.

The prospects of reaching an agreement between the US and Iran, even a preliminary one, have diminished significantly in recent days, partly because of intelligence the Mossad provided to the CIA indicating that Iran intends to target President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration.

Senior Israeli and American officials told Israel Hayom that the threats were among the main factors behind President Trump's recent shift in his approach to negotiations with Tehran.

According to the senior officials, Israel corroborated the intelligence at the request of the Americans, after US intelligence agencies asked the Mossad to verify the information.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman is currently visiting the US, where he has met, among others, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Gofman has made frequent visits to the US since taking office, maintaining close ties and coordination with his American counterparts.

One senior official said the Americans were already aware of Iranian threats against the lives of senior administration officials, particularly following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, at the outset of the joint Israeli-US offensive.

The intelligence provided by Israel points to specific, recent threats, including the possibility of attacks using explosive-laden drones, a method that is difficult to counter with conventional protective security measures.

Drone Threat Prompts Heightened Security for Senior Officials

In response to the threats, the officials considered to be at risk have sharply curtailed their public appearances at outdoor events, while several have been temporarily relocated from their homes to secure facilities.

According to Fox News, one of those officials is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who oversees sanctions against Iran and is regarded as a driving force behind the economic campaign that has inflicted severe damage on the Iranian regime.

Bessent was moved from his home in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood to a secure military base.

The report said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a staunch opponent of reaching an agreement with Iran, had also been moved to secure housing on a military base.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth is likewise staying at a secure military facility as part of heightened security arrangements for senior members of President Trump’s national security team.

As for the president himself, the senior officials said special protective measures have been introduced for his public appearances, some of which were held outdoors ahead of the midterm elections.

Such appearances have now been sharply reduced.

When they do take place, additional security measures are deployed alongside reinforced conventional protection, including specialized systems designed to neutralize drone threats.

Iranian Threats Push Prospects of a Deal Further Out of Reach

According to the senior officials, Iran’s intentions to target senior administration figures were among the principal reasons for the president’s recent change of course regarding talks with Tehran and efforts to reach an agreement based on the memorandum of understanding reached in May.

Although the Iranians have shown some flexibility on the nuclear issue, they refuse to engage in substantive discussions until the naval blockade and a substantial portion of the sanctions are lifted, and Iranian assets frozen under the sanctions regime are released.

President Trump has removed Vice President JD Vance from the negotiations.

Vance had been pushing for an agreement, and the president made the move in his characteristically blunt fashion.

In a statement published Thursday, President Trump said he had asked the vice president to focus “his complete and total attention” on what he described as widespread corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states across the US.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” President Trump wrote, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump added that Vance’s efforts to tackle corruption in Democratic-run states would save the US more money than an agreement with Tehran.

The statement came a day after reports that Vance had sought to arrange a direct meeting with senior Iranian officials in an effort to end the war.

The vice president had previously said publicly that the fighting with Iran was one of the main reasons Republicans lost the midterm elections.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear what President Trump will decide regarding the next phase of the confrontation with Iran.

The economic campaign appears set to expand, with efforts now focused on shutting down import and export routes through land border crossings, particularly those connecting Iran to Iraq and Turkey.

The question is whether President Trump will order military strikes in response to Iran's progress toward acquiring nuclear weapons and its efforts to rebuild missile production facilities and move them deep underground.

Such strikes could trigger a full-scale resumption of the war and cause severe damage to Gulf states.

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BOTTOMLINE

Israeli media, citing senior Israeli and US officials, reported that Mossad shared intelligence with the CIA about an Iranian plan to target President Trump and top administration officials using explosive-laden drones.

The intelligence pointed to specific, recent threats involving explosive drones—harder to counter with conventional security—amid existing awareness of Iranian intentions after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli offensive.⁠

The report also linked the intelligence to reduced prospects for any US-Iran agreement, with President Trump shifting away from negotiations (including sidelining Vice President JD Vance on the issue).

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did not explicitly confirm the specific Israel Hayom details but stated that officials receive “aspirational threats from Iran” daily in presidential briefings, that “President Trump — and his family — is target number one,” that Iran discusses drone technology, and that the US is “well prepared” and treats threats seriously.

Earlier Israeli warnings of plots (sniper, knife, shoulder-fired missile against Air Force One) were sometimes not independently corroborated by US agencies and viewed as low-confidence in some cases, though precautions were still taken.

Reports remain based primarily on anonymous officials; independent public verification of operational details (timing, specific actors, or imminent execution) is limited.

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