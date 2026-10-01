By Nora Moriarty

October 1, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the bloody cockpit attack that occurred on a flight headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv during an exclusive interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

Netanyahu recounted how the event unfolded and praised the “unbelievable courage” of passengers who quickly corralled the alleged attacker and stabilized the plane, especially crediting Yaniv Chayon, the man who broke into the cockpit and tamed the attacker.

The prime minister said he prevented the world from a disaster of “unbelievable proportions.”

“The passengers, including 30 children, are already saying their prayers. They know they’re gone from this world,” he told “Hannity.”

“And this young man just acts with incredible, incredible heroism and saves the day.”

FLYDUBAI PILOT STABS FELLOW PILOT, ATTEMPTS TO CRASH PLANE, NETANYAHU SAYS

“He acted with coolness of judgment and heroism… just tremendous courage that prevented another 9/11.”

The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

A pilot aboard the Israel-bound FlyDubai flight allegedly stabbed another pilot and apparently attempted to “crash the plane” with more than 100 people onboard — an incident authorities describe as a suspected hijacking.

The wounded captain unlocked the cockpit door, letting in passengers who worked together to subdue the attacker and stabilize the nosediving aircraft.

Netanyahu met with Chayon earlier on Wednesday, lauding his act of courage and praising him for taking control of the plane under "impossible" circumstances.

“I met with this Israeli, this unbelievable Israeli. His name is Yaniv, who did this thing,” he explained.

“And I asked him, ‘How did you do it?’ And he said, ‘Well, I just had to do it.’”

“His family was there, 174 passengers, most of whom were Israelis, were there. He had to save them.”

Netanyahu blamed “hatred” for the attack and said it was rooted in antisemitism and that many have “fallen prey” to what he described as “propaganda” that vilifies Israel.

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“I don’t know the exact background of this person, the attacker, but he obviously hated Israelis because he was going to kill about 170 of them on this plane, killing himself, too,” the prime minister said.

“That’s fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level.”

While the captain was incapacitated, the aircraft dropped from 30,000 feet to 17,000 in roughly one minute before it diverted to Saudi Arabia, according to flight radar.

Other pilots aboard the aircraft took control and landed it safely.

The pilot of Flight 1073 has been identified as Capt. Smit Machchhar. Netanyahu says he is “fighting for his life” after sustaining severe injuries.

“Apparently, he stabbed him, or he hit him with an ax. He was bleeding profusely. The plane began to go out of control and began a nosedive,” Netanyahu said.

“The pilot who was there was an Indian pilot with sort of a very badly wounded. He’s fighting, I think, for his life right now, but in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the cockpit.”

Netanyahu told Reuters that the alleged cockpit attacker was arrested after the plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

An Israeli official identified the co-pilot as an Omani national.

FlyDubai cautioned that the suspect’s motive remains unknown and declared that all flights in and out of Israel will be suspended while the investigation is carried out.

Israeli officials say investigators are working to examine the co-pilot’s motive and whether he acted alone.

“Just think about it... If you’re next hijacked, make sure an Israeli is sitting next to you,” Netanyahu said.

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BOTTOMLINE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met passenger Yaniv Hayun at Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026, shortly after a Flydubai flight’s emergency diversion.

Hayun, still in a bloodstained shirt, answered Netanyahu’s question “How did you do it?” with “We are a nation of lions.”

Netanyahu embraced him and replied that he saw “a lion” and “a great hero.”

The incident involved Flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 from Dubai to Tel Aviv carrying 174 people, most of them Israeli.

Israeli officials and passenger accounts state that the Omani co-pilot stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit and interfered with the controls, sending the aircraft into a sharp descent.

Machchhar, despite serious stab wounds, fought back and opened the cockpit door.

Passengers and crew, including Hayun, entered, restrained the co-pilot (Hayun described a chokehold), and Hayun said he pulled the controls back to arrest the dive, drawing on what he had seen in the documentary series Air Crash Investigation/Mayday.

Off-duty pilots then took over. The plane diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia; Saudi authorities took the co-pilot into custody.

All passengers reached Israel later on a replacement flight. Machchhar was hospitalized in Tabuk; Indian officials described his condition as stable while receiving treatment, while Netanyahu at one point said he was fighting for his life.

Hayun, a plumber traveling with family, told Netanyahu the attacker appeared to be trying to disable systems while the nose was down.

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