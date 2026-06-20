By JON MICHAEL RAASCH & ROSS IBBETSON

June 20, 2026

US spy agencies have warned President Donald Trump that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to torpedo his fragile peace deal with Iran to save his own political skin.

Netanyahu, who faces a general election in the fall, is expected to escalate strikes on Iran’s proxy terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon to shore up support at home, a fresh intelligence report warns.

An official familiar with the report told the Washington Post that Israel‘s leadership is frustrated with President Trump’s 14-point plan and what it sees as a capitulation to Tehran.

The document states that Jerusalem fears the agreement will hobble its ability to defend itself against Hezbollah, a former official said.

The deal has frustrated many in Israeli government who want to continue its offensive against Iran’s proxies to their north - some have openly criticized President Trump and his deal.

Further, sources reveal that Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon and attacks on Hezbollah militants there and near the capital Beirut are important to voters - a key consideration of Netanyahu’s as he faces mounting political opposition.

The report stated that a suspension of hostilities or a withdrawal from Lebanon would be considered the prime minister’s defeat, a current US intel official said.

‘For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep,’ Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s minister of national security, shockingly posted on Friday.

‘All of Lebanon must burn!’

US intelligence has assessed that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will likely attempt to undermine President Trump's efforts to strike a peace deal with Iran

President Trump has lashed out at his Israeli counterpart this week, saying at the G7 that Israel is killing 'too many people' in Lebanon

Israel has exchanged strikes with Lebanon over the past 48 hours but just struck a new ceasefire agreement with Netanyahu's team

President Trump signed the deal with Iran on Wednesday at the G7 summit in France, caving on red lines he once drew over uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles and billions in frozen funds.

The deal hands Tehran a $300 billion reconstruction fund, the lifting of all US sanctions and the release of frozen assets, in exchange for a pledge never to build a nuclear weapon.

US and Iranian negotiators had been due to meet in Switzerland on Friday to thrash out a wider deal, but the talks were abruptly called off as fighting in Lebanon flared.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire on Friday that took effect at 4pm local time, brokered by the US and Qatar with Iranian help, though Lebanese officials reported strikes carried on past the deadline.

The Trump administration has taken a much more hostile tone with the Israeli government in recent days.

While speaking on the world stage at the Group of Seven meetings this week, Trump said Israel was killing ‘too many people’ in Lebanon and called on leadership not to bomb apartment buildings when looking for Hezbollah militants.

The President has repeatedly said the Israel would not exist without the US in recent days - language quickly adopted by Vice President JD Vance.

‘Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time ... If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,’ Vance said at a White House briefing on Thursday.

People look for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut's southern suburbs on June 14, 2026

People clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut’s southern suburbs. President Trump has expressed fury over Bibi’s constant bombing of apartments

‘Two thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars,’ he said, visibly frustrated.

Vance was supposed to headline the now-scrapped signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday before the latest Israel-Hezbollah skirmish broke out. It is unclear when it will be rescheduled.

The White House has faced fierce criticism from both parties over the MOU’s inclusion of a $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund.

The administration has promised that not a cent of US taxpayer money will fill Iran’s coffers.

‘We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did,’ the President posted on social media Friday.

‘They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!’

READ MORE:

President Trump says Iran is ‘Finished’ & Will Get ‘No Money,’ Leaving $300 Billion Deal in Turmoil as Israel & Hezbollah Agree to Truce

Iran Declares the Strait of Hormuz Closed Again after the US Lifts the Blockade

President Trump Reveals ‘Great Deal’ with Iran will be Signed on FRIDAY as the Strait of Hormuz to Finally Reopen

THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump Closes in on Iran Agreement that Actually Stops Terrorist Islamic Regime from Getting Nukes

President Trump Declares Iran Peace Deal DONE and Calls Off Strikes... as Israel and Tehran Give VERY Awkward Response

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. intelligence agencies warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “likely to take steps” that could undermine or sabotage the recent U.S.-Iran agreement (described as a memorandum of understanding or framework to end hostilities).

U.S. officials quoted in the reporting called continued Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanon “a recipe for disaster,” arguing it makes resumed fighting with Hezbollah “all but certain.”

This is not a leaked Israeli intelligence report exposing a “secret plot” by Netanyahu to personally torpedo President Trump’s deal.

It is a U.S. intelligence assessment of probable Israeli behavior driven by security concerns and Israeli domestic politics.

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