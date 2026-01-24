Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
1h

Now, we’ll see the reaction to this. The US will be more powerful than ever before. 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
Marge's avatar
Marge
1h

🥳

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture