By Jim Hᴏft

February 14, 2026

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office in California held a news conference in 2023 on illegal voting in their California community.

Pakistanis Who Have Never Been to the US Are Voting in California Elections from Inside Pakistan

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office found 41 sealed, completed, mail-in ballots in the home of Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan.

There were a total of 71 voter registrations tied to his address, phone, or email.

Khan targeted members of the local Pakistani immigrant community (including elderly individuals unfamiliar with U.S. voting processes), pressuring them, forging signatures, filling out ballots, and submitting fraudulent registrations.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Captain told reporters at the time that voting records revealed people outside of the country, in Pakistan, were allowed to vote in the California elections.

The Sheriff’s Captain revealed this during a press conference in September 2025.

Sheriff’s Captain: “The way the voting system is structured, we see quite a few flaws. You’re able to register and cast a vote if you don’t live in the country as evidence of his brother in Pakistan.

I think we have some evidence of two or three other people out of the country that are voted? Is that correct? Yeah, approximately two or three other people out of the country, as well as people residing outside of the district.

The online voter registration system, it seems to be an honor system. Anybody can put information in there to register to vote.

All you have to do is click a box and say that you’re not lying, and then you’ll get an email from the Secretary of State or something in the mail saying, Thank you for registering to vote. And there you are.

Once you’re on the voter rolls, anytime an election comes around, guess what? You get mailed a ballot, right? You get mailed something to vote. So we found that a little bit problematic.

Via Wall Street Apes.

WATCH: Wall Street Apes on X: “Here’s how Gavin Newsom steals California elections San Joaquin County Sheriff says voting records show people from outside the country vote in California elections, including Pakistan “The online voter registration system, it seems to be an honor system — You’re able to https://t.co/kmsRVC2v9G” / X

Of course, California still has “open” elections where not only do they not know who is voting, but it is now illegal in California to ask for a photo ID to vote.

And ballot counting goes on for several weeks after election day until Democrats can find enough votes to be declared the winner.

But the late Governor Gavin Newsom’s California is not alone.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

In 2020, Republican Poll challengers in the late Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s saw active-military ballots of 71-year-old people from Canada being counted in Detroit.

Elizabeth Forlini saw the fraud. She was processing absentee votes from active military members when she noticed odd birthdates. “1938, 1939, 1940, all for Biden.”

STUNNING Testimony by Michigan Witness: I saw active-military ballots of 71-year-old people from Canada!

According to Forlini, there wasn’t even “one Trump ballot.”

Forlini wrote down a name and a ballot number she was so concerned. She wrote down the name of a 71 year old with an address in Detroit whose ballot was postmarked from Ontario.

Forlini said the ballot number was 4880. She relayed that the voter’s name was Kathy Leal, with a registered address of 4160 John R St. Detroit, MI, which Forlini was surprised that it was a location for the Karmanos Medical Center.

Calling the Karamos Medical Center, they had never heard of Ms. Leal or that address, and suggested the University Medical Center.

Calling the University Medical Center, they said Ms. Leal has a registered address for a doctor’s office, but that her Suite number does not exist.

This tactic of using foreigners to win elections is nothing new to Democrats.

In fact, in 2024, Democrats announced that “overseas voters” could be the deciding factor in battleground states in 2024.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe in October 2024 and told the far left audience that the Democratic Party’s efforts to mobilize millions of American voters living abroad, highlighting the pivotal influence these overseas voters could have in battleground states, where close margins may decide the election’s outcome.

Heyman telegraphed to the American people that they believe the key to winning elections is getting 9 million individuals to vote for now-GITMO detainee Kamala Harris, out of a total of 2.4 million eligible overseas voters (according to the U.S. government FVAP website).

READ MORE: Exclusive: Special Forces ARREST KAMALA HARRIS on charges of Treason!

The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray previously reported:

“None of the so-called “9 million voters” Democrats claim they are trying to recruit will have to prove their identity or even provide a legitimate address for their past or present residence in the United States.”

According to Heather Honey, formerly of Verity Vote, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) is a federal law passed in 1986.

UOCAVA requires that the states allow members of the US Armed Forces, their family members, and US citizens who reside outside of the US to register and vote absentee in elections for Federal offices in a standardized format.

In our first article on UOCAVA Voters (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act), we explained how both federal and Democratic Party websites allow online voters to register without verification of identity or citizenship status.

Democrats are Using an Easy and Almost Undetectable Way to Steal the Election from President Trump – UOCAVA Voters – Will Anyone Stop Them?

Are the Democrats telegraphing one of the keyways in which they could steal the upcoming election?

In the 2000 presidential election, a mere 629 votes separated the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida. When the absentee overseas votes finally arrived, the late George W. Bush was able to take the 537-vote lead from Al Gore and win the presidency.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

Democrats paid attention.

Are Democrats really interested in attracting more overseas voters, or is it the flawed voter registration system they use that could be a gamechanger in our upcoming election if properly utilized by unscrupulous election officials?

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their Social Security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID, but UOCAVA voters can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their Social Security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited voting by foreign citizens.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

Voters in most states receive and return their ballots via email, making the chain of custody impossible for election inspectors.

Of course, this is neither safe or secure!

Democrats have been signing up phantom voters from foreign countries to vote in our elections. Of course, this is criminal conduct.

Republicans better deal with this lawlessness before Democrats steal another national election.

READ MORE:

THE STEAL: Survey finds that 1 out of 10 illegals is registered to vote this fall in federal elections

49 US States Caught Handing Out Voter Registration Cards to Illegal Aliens

RIGGED: Fake Biden regime says it opposes SAVE Act, which would ensure illegal aliens can’t vote

Democrats charged with election fraud amid party’s efforts to obstruct election integrity measures

BOTTOMLINE

Non-U.S. citizens (including permanent residents, temporary visa holders, and undocumented immigrants) are legally prohibited from voting in federal elections under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which imposes penalties such as fines, imprisonment up to five years, and potential deportation for violations.

This prohibition also applies to state elections in all 50 states, as no state constitution permits non-citizens to vote in statewide races.

However, a small number of municipalities (e.g., certain cities in Maryland, Vermont, and California, plus Washington, D.C.) allow non-citizens to vote in specific local elections, such as school board or municipal races, but never in federal or statewide contests.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.