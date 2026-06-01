By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 1, 2026

President Donald Trump’s anti-weaponization fund has hit a roadblock: a liberal judge, Leonie Brinkema, issued a temporary injunction blocking the administration from transferring Treasury Department dollars into the fund, a portion of which President Trump plans to set aside as compensation for J6ers wrongfully prosecuted by the criminal Biden regime.

But the Clinton-appointed jurist, who has a history of radically twisting instead of interpreting the law, said not so fast.

The old hag’s two-page ruling was based on a lawsuit challenging the fund’s legality, brought by six former January 6 prosecutors who accused President Trump of suing his own government for personal profit.

On June 12, the court will either stay or rescind the injunction, and the uncertainty has evoked anxiety and anger in J6ers awaiting recompense.

On Friday Real Raw News spoke with a civil rights attorney representing five disgruntled J6 victims. He would only speak generally about their cases to avoid violating attorney-client confidentiality.

No sooner had news of Brinkema’s ruling gone public than clients started blowing up his phone, he said.

“They’re all filing, so naturally they’re angry and upset and are confused about how the injunction, if upheld, will affect them. Desperate people in a desperate situation. Some lost everything—jobs, incomes, families, friends. They are victims, victims of political persecution, and they deserve fair compensation. Now it’s in limbo, and they’re pissed. They’re blaming anyone and everyone, including President Trump, because he didn’t tell the judge to fuck off,” the lawyer said.

President Trump has excoriated Judge Brinkema on social media; however, he tempered his vitriol after she agreed to hold a formal hearing on June 12.

Should they scuttle the fund, President Trump will almost certainly appeal to the Supreme Court.

Also irritating to the lawyer’s clients are Republicans who have regarded the fund’s creation with indifference or fury, such as House Majority Leader John Thune and older-than-dirt Mitch McConnell, the latter having said, “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong.”

]Their remarks, the lawyer added, are inflaming an existing volatile crisis.

“It’s important to understand my clients aren’t just speaking for themselves; They belong to a very large club, so to speak, everyone President Trump pardoned. They’re not strangers. They communicate with each other and have eyes on the prize. In their eyes, anyone trying to kill the anti-weaponization fund is a traitor and enemy of the United States. All I’ll say is there could be a real riot. Fifteen hundred frustrated but resolute men and women betrayed by their government. I think they’re capable of anything,” the lawyer said.

Asked whether he recommended that his clients exercise restraint and not participate in questionable activities that could complicate their lives, he said,

“They’ve been duly advised. But I can’t speak for an army of 1,500. A lot of them retained counsel from other attorneys.”

And asked to quantify the dollar amounts his clients hope to collect, he said,

“I’m not discussing figures. What value do you place on losing everything you hold dear? What’s fair for spending months in court, or months or years in jail? Wouldn’t that figure, justifiably, end in a lot of zeroes?”

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