Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
37m

Bye bye byeitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Adam's avatar
Rick Adam
1h

Are you beginning to see why it all had to be done this way?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture