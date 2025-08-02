By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 2, 2025

US Navy JAG investigators on Friday arrested Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, hours after President Donald J. Trump fired her for allegedly manipulating job growth numbers to make it appear as though Trump’s economic policies are crippling the nation.

McEntarfer’s dismissal and subsequent arrest occurred after the BLS reported a gain of only 73,000 non-farm jobs in July, as opposed to a projected 125,000.

No sooner had the report appeared than the MSM began attacking the president and many of his appointees for dismal economic growth.

President Trump responded on social media:

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

But his apparent shock was a façade, optics, as he had already obtained evidence proving that Mcentafer, a Biden holdover, had frequently doctored employment reports for her former employer, the criminal Joseph R. Biden.

In those cases, however, she had exaggerated employment growth so that gullible citizens would believe that Pedophile Biden was boosting, not bankrupting, the economy.

She is also a “Never Trumper,” evidenced by her now-deleted social media posts, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

“She wrote a lot of vile crap about President Trump, then deleted it in November. I guess she never heard the phrase ‘the internet is forever’,” our source said.

President Trump, predicting a fraudulent jobs report, had consulted last week with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and ordered that investigators “stand by” to apprehend McEntarfer should she publish fictitious figures.

According to our source, President Trump told JAG that loyalists at the BLS had shown him the true numbers, which reflected substantial economic growth and not stagnation.

“From what we know, the actual non-farm increase for July is about 145,000. McEntarfer shortchanged the president, that’s treason,” our source said.

McEntarfer’s report solidified President Trump’s resolve to have her arrested.

“Just firing her would’ve been a half measure. POTUS doesn’t do things half-assed,” our source said.

Undercover investigators, he went on, tailed a sobbing McEntarfer from her office to her home a few miles from BLS’ D.C. headquarters.

When she pulled into her driveway, the investigators surrounded her car and had to forcibly extract her from her vehicle.

She had refused to unlock the doors, so investigators smashed the driver’s side window and yanked her through the frame.

Told she was being placed under arrest and charged with treason, McEntarfer reportedly screeched, “Treason, I never committed that crime.”

Once subdued, she was taken to JAG holding facility, our source said.