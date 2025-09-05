By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 5, 2025

United States Navy JAG investigators on Tuesday arrested former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on charges of treason outside a grocery store near her home in Druid Hills, Georgia, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

Yates was Obama’s deputy AG from 2015-2017, and served briefly under President Trump until Jan 30, 2017, when he fired her for incompetence and insubordination after she had betrayed him by opposing his executive order on immigration, also known as the “travel ban.”

The EO banned entry into the United States for people from seven Muslim countries.

Yates, an outspoken critic of President Trump’s immigration policies, had ordered Justice Department lawyers to ignore the EO, calling it “discriminatory.”

President Trump then terminated Yates and accused her of betraying the DOJ. Yates had also opined, and told the Senate, that then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was a Russian agent.

According to our source, Yates never acknowledged President Trump’s landslide victory over the now-deceased witch Hillary Clinton, for the day after Trump moved into the Oval Office, Yates was on the phone with Obama, telling him that he would forever be her president.

“Audio was captured. Yates said ‘My allegiance is to you…I’ll wait for your instructions…we can derail Trump quickly…we are many, and we serve you.’

Obama, apparently not wanting to incriminate himself, answered back, ‘It’s good to hear from you, Sally. I’ll stay in touch.’ If that’s not evidence of treason, I don’t know what it is,” our source said.

Although President Trump learned about the conversation in early 2017, he had not indicted her until shortly before leaving D.C. for his Mar-a-Lago headquarters in late January 2021.

In the months preceding his departure, he and Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen authored a flurry of sealed indictments, which JAG took possession of once it became apparent that Biden had stolen the 2020 election and President Trump ceded provisional control of the nation to the military to ensure the swamp would be drained during his absence.

The number of these sealed indictments is speculative; we’ve heard figures ranging from 250,000 to over a million from various credible sources.

The discrepancy, though, might be intentional obfuscation—so Deep Staters remain clueless as to how many of them have been targeted.

We haven’t found rhyme or reason to JAG’s pecking order, but sources at the Judge Advocate General’s Corps say they’re enforcing President Trump’s request as expeditiously as possible and that, eventually, the deep, murky swamp will become a dry creek bed.

Nonetheless, Yates’ file was placed on Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds’ desk last week, and she tasked investigators at JAG’s Pensacola, Florida, office to head north to Georgia and apprehend the traitor for treason.

Zeroing in on Yates, our source noted, was a rudimentary process.

Unlike Deep Staters who had taken painstaking efforts to conceal their movements because they feared President Donald Trump, Yates led a flashy lifestyle at her 7,000-square-foot-home, at which she and her husband, Comer, frequently held lavish dinner parties whose guestlist included influential Democratic lawmakers such as Cory Booker, AOC, and Ilhan Omar, and Governors Josh Shaprio, Kathy Hochul, and Phil Murphy.

The JAG agents, our source said, arrived in Druid Hills Tuesday morning and began surveilling the residence.

At 7:00 p.m., Yates and her husband stepped outside, and she gave him a peck on the cheek before strolling to the car in their driveway.

JAG tailed her to a Publix grocery store a few miles from her house.

The investigators waited for her to finish shopping before making their presence known. As she, holding two reusable grocery bags, approached her car, two Black SUVs pinned her Prius to its parking spot.

“Ms. Yates, stand where you are, you’re under arrest for treason,” a sharp voice cut through the twilight.

Four agents had emerged from the shadows, and the lead agent held up a warrant.

“On what grounds?” Yates demanded. “You do know I’m an attorney.”

“That’s not important for you to know right now,” the agent replied. “Hand behind your back.”

Yates had dropped her bags to the asphalt and started screaming for help, but the investigators rushed her and pushed her flailing body into an idling black SUV.

“She’ll be processed in Pensacola and go to GITMO,” our source said. “A tribunal will decide her fate.”