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Anthony Rose's avatar
Anthony Rose
10h

THEN, HE SHOULD ARREST, EVERY DEMONCRAT,

AND A FEW REPULBICANS, TOO.

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suzie fisher's avatar
suzie fisher
13h

Good riddance to bad rubbage.

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