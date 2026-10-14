By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 14, 2026

White Hats on Thursday arrested International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Kimberly Prost, Canada’s jurist on the global judicial body, hours after she arrived in the United States and minutes before she was to meet with Obama Foundation Chairperson Martin Nebitt at Jônt, D.C.’s costliest restaurant, where the basic menu starts at $375 per person, and escorts charging twice that amount per hour, fill more than half the seats at the restaurant’s dimly lit bar.

Prost flew from Montreal to Washington Dulles International Airport, landing at approximately 2:00 p.m. EST.

Unbeknownst to Prost, unseen eyes tracked her every step—through the terminal’s sliding doors and into the waiting Cadillac Escalade someone had sent to pick her up.

Three ordinary cars slipped into the Escalade’s wake outside the airport and stayed with it all the way to the Dupont Circle Hotel, where a single night under Prost’s name was already waiting.

Days earlier, on October 2, White Hats discovered through wiretapped calls that Prost had arranged to meet Nebitt for dinner in hopes of acquiring incriminating evidence against President Trump that the ICC could use to charge him, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with international war crimes.

According to a White Hat source at JAG’s Pensacola headquarters, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) began drafting “frivolous” charges against President Trump and his Cabinet members after US forces abducted the Venezuelan President from his bedchamber on January 3, and, on February 28, authored a sealed indictment charging President Trump with the “wanton, intentional, and indiscriminate” murder of 175 Iranian schoolgirls, the result of a misdirected Tomahawk cruise missile strike on an elementary school in Minab.

Although preliminary military investigations concluded that US forces were responsible due to a targeting error based on outdated intelligence, President Trump has equivocated: “Mistakes are made. War is nasty” and “Nobody did that on purpose,” and also stating “I don’t think it was us” or that it might never be clear who was responsible.

He has expressed willingness to accept investigation findings but has not acknowledged U.S. responsibility.

Nonetheless, per our White Hat sources, the ICC has found President Trump liable for war crimes, and that ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan wants to see a shackled and handcuffed Trump dragged into The Hague to answer for his “crimes against humanity.”

“Succinct as possible, we intercepted calls from ICC judges to Obama’s people, who said they had “smoking gun dirt” on Trump that’d prove that Trump knew his military movements in Venezuela and Iran were illegal but approved them anyway. The ICC sent Prost to Washington to collect this mythical “dirt” from Obama point man Martin Nebitt,” our source said.

When Staff Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh learned that Prost planned to obtain incredulous data from an Obama stooge, he authorized JAG investigators from the Washington Navy Yard to arrest Prost on charges of espionage, abetting the enemy, and foreign election interference.

On August 8 at 6:45 p.m., Prost requested an Uber from the hotel to the restaurant.

The portly, bovine-faced woman with cropped hair stood outside the hotel as the driver slowed to a halt.

Typical of “Karens,” the morbidly obese and totally unfuckable Prost sneered at the bearded, mustached African American driver and said she didn’t want to be raped on her way to the restaurant.

“Lady, I take you point A to point B, that’s it,” the driver had told her.

Prost had no way of knowing he was a decorated officer and recipient of the Navy Cross, the United States naval service’s second-highest military decoration, ranking directly below the Medal of Honor.

Instead of driving her to the restaurant, he drove to an underpass, where two black SUVs with blinging headlights waited.

Belligerent and unyielding, Prost turned her fury on the rideshare driver, insisting he’d abandoned her on the wrong side of the tracks—the ghetto side of town.

She fell silent, though, as six men with rifles emerged from the SUVs and surrounded the Uber.

“What’s happening here?” she asked her driver.

“You’re federally fucked, that’s what’s going on,” the driver answered.

Prost, our JAG source said, will soon be a guest at GITMO.

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