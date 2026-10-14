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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
Oct 14

👍

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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Oct 14

Every president has committed war crimes or mass murder, especially ole' Warp Speed himself..so there is no need to fabricate charges, LOL.

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