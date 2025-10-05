By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 4, 2025

US Navy JAG investigators on Friday arrested a high-ranking Naval officer at his luxurious home near the Washington Naval Yard hours after War Secretary Pete Hegseth fired him for incompetence, Real Raw News has learned.

The sudden ouster of Navy chief of staff Jon Harrison surprised defense officials in every corner of the Pentagon, as he had been considered a patriot and a potent ally of President Donald J. Trump.

On Friday afternoon, the Pentagon released a brief statement about Harrison’s departure: “He will no longer serve as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Navy.”

By then, however, Harrison had already been arrested and was handcuffed to a table in an interrogation room at the JAG office at the Washington Navy Yard, JAG sources told RRN.

“We discovered he’s a traitor and took appropriate action against him,” our source said of the Trump-appointed official.

Harrison had attended War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “warrior ethos” gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Tuesday morning.

He was also among the 250 people that an artificial intelligence algorithm—programmed by the controversial tech giant Palantir—had selected to take a loyalty polygraph test.

Harrison, our source said, refused to be interviewed or polygraphed because, as a Trump appointee, his loyalty to the president was above reproach and immune to criticism.

Unbeknownst to him, JAG investigators had popped the trunk of his car and found 300 copies of Barack Hussein Obama’s “Dreams from My Father” book while he inattentively listened to President Trump’s and Hegseth’s oration.

In each copy, beneath the preface, Harrison had scribbled, “If you hate Trump like I do, please read this book and understand what real patriotism means.”

“He obviously meant to distribute the copies to people at the meeting,” our source said.

Asked what probable cause justified JAG searching Harrison’s vehicle, “We had our suspicions, and when he refused the interview and lie detector test, that was all the cause we needed. Don’t get things twisted—we don’t apprehend people based on their reading material, but Harrison had also written in the margins of pages he hoped whoever read Obama’s book would stage an insurrection against POTUS—and that’s treason.”

Rather than arrest Harrison at or immediately following the meeting, JAG left the books in his trunk and shadowed his movements over the next few days, following him to the home of Delaware House Representative Sarah McBride, and overhearing the duo discuss ways to end President Trump’s term.

According to our source, Harrison and McBride had perverted sex in her bedroom.

The JAG surveillance team, equipped with parabolic microphones, heard Harrison say, “I’m going to murder Trump like I murder this pu***” as the dreadful duo engaged in coitus.

On Friday morning, JAG stormed Harrison’s house as he slept alone in his master bedroom, hurling him to the floor and handcuffing him while rifling through drawers and seizing laptops, hard copies, and thumb drives.

Harrison’s eyes blazed with defiance. “What’s this about? I’m an American citizen.”

“You’re under arrest for suspicion of treason,” was all he was told before being dragged from the residence and hurled into a black SUB idling outside.

“He’ll have to answer for his undying allegiance to Obama,” our source said. “Let’s see how he likes GITMO. We also found adrenochrome in his home.”