October 18, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on October 16 arrested Admiral Alvin Holsey, a Navy veteran and leader of Naval Forces Southern Command, on charges of treason at his home near the Washington Shipyards, JAG sources told Real Raw News.

The arrest stems from Holsey’s alleged refusal to obey direct orders from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to authorize a missile strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean Sea.

Prior to last week, Holsey had been considered a pillar of integrity in the naval community.

A native of Fort Valley, Georgia, Holsey was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program at Morehouse College in 1988.

In July 2024, pResident Biden nominated him for promotion to admiral and assignment as the commander of United States Southern Command, typically a three-year posting.

But on October 14, the MSM reported that Holey had resigned over irreconcilable disputes with the Department of War.

As happens often, the MSM grotesquely twisted the facts, which we’ll lay bare.

On October 9, Hegseth bade Holsey to destroy a 55-foot yacht, the Mariposa Blanca, designating it a high-value target ferrying narcotics from Venezuela to the United States.

Intelligent reports sourced from DEA assets and satellite imagery indicate the ship had put to sea and was carrying seven crewmen and 10 tons of fentanyl when Holsey received the lawful order to sink it.

The USS Jason Dunham, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, one of numerous warships operating off the coast of Venezuela, was to intercept the Mariposa Blanca and launch Harpoon antiship missiles.

But Holsey rebuked the command.

According to sources, a heated exchange ensued, with Holsey arguing the mission would violate maritime law, the rules of engagement, and the Geneva Convention—a war crime.

“Sir, this isn’t a combatant vessel; it’s a pleasure boat with potential non-combatants aboard,” Holsey reportedly told Hegseth.

“Bombing it without warning or attempt at interdiction could constitute a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. I will not pass that order to the fleet.”

One JAG source said Holsey recommended boarding the ship with Navy Seals or disabling its engines with gunfire as opposed to blowing it and its crew complement to smithereens.

However, Hegseth, a decorated war veteran whom President Trump appointed to revamp the military, dismissed Holsey’s suggestions as “weakness.”

Hesitation, complacency, and mercy endanger troops and embolden criminals, Hegseth countered.

He regarded Holsey’s dereliction of duty with opprobrium and threatened to court-martial him under Articles 94 (mutiny/sedition) and 92 (disobeying a direct order).

Regardless, Holsey stood his ground. His refusal marked another defiance in the chain of command, where insubordination ends careers—and worse.

For his defiance, he was ejected from the Pentagon and told to go home to await the result of an official inquiry.

On October 16, JAG investigators with a warrant charging Holsey with treason descended on Holsey’s residence.

The charge, sources said, accuses Holsey of “willfully disobeying a lawful order in a time of national security crisis,” with potential penalties including life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The arrest unfolded like a scene from a thriller novel.

At 0600 hours, a team of 12 JAG agents, backed by military police, arrived at Holsey’s gated community. Bodycam footage shows the admiral emerging in his bathrobe, hands raised, as agents read him his rights.

“I stand by my decision,” Holsey calmly stated before being led away in handcuffs.

“I’m sure some will see Holsey as a martyr, but he’s just another mutineer,” our source said.