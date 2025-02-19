By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 18, 2025

The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps has scheduled the criminal Michael Pence’s military tribunal for March 3 and expects to secure a conviction the same day.

However, Pence has been arguing in spiraling obloquies that he is unprepared to stand trial because his lawyer is out in the world subpoenaing defense witnesses.

Therein lies the problem.

Per GITMO sources, JAG has no proof Pence has retained counsel.

“Detainees get a few options; they can accept a JAG-appointed lawyer, seek outside counsel, or represent themselves. When Michael Pence came here, he refused a military lawyer in favor of representing himself. Now, he’s claiming without evidence he has a lawyer, which we find hard to believe,” an adjunct to Rear Adm. Lia Reynolds told Real Raw News.

JAG hadn’t heard of Pence’s phantom lawyer until last week when he was informed his tribunal would occur on March 3.

Pence reportedly stammered, “What do you mean March 3? My lawyer needs at least a month more to interview and subpoena witnesses. This is outrageous and improper. We need time to mount a formidable defense.”

JAG’s indictment charges Pence with crimes ranging from child molestation to treason to plotting to murder President Trump so he, Pence, would’ve become POTUS in 2018.

JAG says its evidence against Pence is conclusive and irrefutable.

Our source said JAG hasn’t received a discovery file from Pence’s imaginary lawyer, nor have they gotten anything resembling a list of witnesses for the defense.

“If Pence has a lawyer, he must be talking to him telepathically,” our source said.

“Pence hasn’t gotten or made phone calls. All he does is sit in a corner of a cell crying he’s a victim of weaponized lawfare. He won’t even name his supposed lawyer because he’s afraid the lawyer will become a ‘targeted person.’ That makes no sense since the lawyer would eventually sit beside him at trial.”

Pence has uttered many extravagant stories.

He told JAG that POTUS has been evading attempts to subpoena him as a “hostile witness” in both D.C. and Florida.

According to Pence, process servers have shown up at the White House six times since President Trump resumed his rightful place in the Oval Office but were turned away at gunpoint by US Marines.

Pence also told JAG that the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office tried serving President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Although RRN can’t presently verify if anyone went to Mar-a-Lago, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told us, “Nobody came to the White House to serve President Trump with anything. I don’t have any other comment.”

Our JAG source said, “It’s obvious Pence is stalling. He said his exoneration depends on President Trump testifying under oath—that if Trump tells the truth and ‘stops being a habitual, pathological liar,’ Pence will be acquitted of all charges.”

In closing, he said Pence’s tribunal will commence, and likely end, on March 3.

