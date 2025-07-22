Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Sylvie
7m

Executed as in killed him? Poor Levi Braumann died for nothing then. Since H5N1 has never been shown to CAUSE illness, has never been isolated, has never been shown to even exist. So what was in that vial, labeled H5N1, hiding behind the eggs? Cross cultured tissue samples that do nothing unless injected into the brains of a lab animal.

He would have “released” it and nothing would have happened. It only turns into to something when you give it to the media machine. They’re the disease!

