By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 16, 2025

The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Guantanamo Bay on Friday convicted former Army Vice Chief of Staff and master of subterfuge General James Mingus of treason and sentenced him to hang for having tried to use his rank and influence to launch a coup against President Donald J. Trump.

As reported previously, White Hats apprehended Mingus on November 11, not long after War Secretary Pete Hegseth relieved the career officer and combat veteran of duty.

A military arrest warrant reviewed by Real Raw News alleged that Mingus had tried coercing commanders of the 82nd Airborne, 1st Cavalry, and 10th Mountain Divisions to compel troops under their respective commands to assault D.C. and capture President Trump, Vance, Patel, Noem, and Bondi as war criminals, enemies of the Republic.

On November 13, Mingus was arraigned at the Washington Navy Yard, where a military magistrate found probable cause to detain the “enemy combatant” pending a military tribunal.

The next day, he was flown to GITMO and put inside a luxurious 6-by-9-foot cell replete with modern amenities such as a personal toilet and sink, a cozy rack topped with the military’s finest linens—scratchy, coarse, wool blankets—and appropriate reading material, the King James Bible and a copy of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

His JAG-appointed attorney, our said, had filed a pre-trial motion to have the charge summarily dismissed because Mingus had been prescribed Lexapro and Ambien, one an anti-anxiety medication for PTSD and the other a narcotic sleep aid.

He had opined that the drugs impaired Mingus’ judgment.

But Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh had rejected the motion, instead telling Mingus’ lawyer he could hire an expert witness to testify to Mingus’ state of mind.

Meanwhile, Mingus mentally deteriorated in his cell, shouting into the void that he, a true patriot, had regretted being caught before he could dethrone President Trump.

On Friday morning, MPs escorted a handcuffed, shackled, and disheveled Mingus into GITMO’s south courtroom and seated him beside his lawyer at the defense table.

Forbidden from appearing in uniform, he sported an orange jumpsuit and prison loafers. He was complaining to his lawyer that the handcuffs constrained him from scratching his hairless scalp when the officer overseeing the tribunal, Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, emerged from chambers and instructed MPs to seat the three panelists JAG had chosen to weigh the evidence against Mingus.

In an opening statement, Adm. Reynolds said the government’s evidence would prove Mingus’ guilt, whereas his attorney accused the Trump administration of persecuting an innocent man whose mind legally prescribed drugs had turned to mush.

Over the course of three hours, the admiral summoned four witnesses, senior officers from the 82nd Airborne Division and 10th Mountain Division, who testified under oath that Mingus, in personal meetings and on phone calls, had ordered them to rally troops for an eventual assault on the White House and the Pentagon.

Mingus, they said, had threatened to demote them unless they complied with his demands.

“He called me to the Pentagon at 2330 hours on a Saturday night,” testified 82nd Airborne Division Commander Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier.

“I had to requisition a flight from Bragg to Washington, and when I got there, he was in his office with the lights off, sitting in the shadows, telling me I had to ready 1,500 soldiers to parachute into D.C., Red Dawn style.

“Red Dawn” is an unrealistic 80s war flick that depicts Soviet and Cuban soldiers parachuting onto rural American soil and machine-gunning a high school.

Admiral Reynolds asked Gen. Tegtmeier:

“And how did you answer the defendant’s unorthodox request?”

“To be blunt, I told him he was fucking crazy and I’d report him to the War Department, and I marched right out of his office and went to [Joint Base] Andrews for the first flight back to Bragg.”

The other witnesses testified similarly. JAG’s physical evidence included Mingus’ written orders to the witnesses, instructing them to prepare for a full-scale siege on the Trump administration, including the capture and public execution of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

After Adm. Reynolds rested the government’s case, Mingus’ lawyer called his only witness to the stand, a civilian psychiatrist, Dr. James J. Meisselman, who had earned his PhD via the University of Phoenix, an accredited though dubious remote learning institution.

“Have you had a chance to evaluate my client?” Mingus’ lawyer asked.

“Oh, yes, for many hours,” Dr. Meisselman answered.

“And your diagnosis?” the lawyer inquired.

“It’s evident. General Mingus has PTSD and medically induced psychosis, making him oblivious to reality and the victim of haunting hallucinations,” said Dr. Meisselman.

At that moment, Mingus propelled himself to his feet, shaking his shackles noisily as if he were Marley’s ghost in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

“I’m not crazy,” Mingus screamed, “Trump and his sycophants must be destroyed, or we’re all doomed. The only thing I’m guilty of is protecting our nation from tyranny. I protected this country from the shores of Montezuma to the land of Tripoli and from enemies from outer space.”

The panelists were shaking their heads, apparently mortified that a one-time war hero had fallen so far from grace.

“We’ve seen more than enough theatricality at GITMO,” Admiral Reynolds said. “Sudden insanity is not a viable defense. We ask you officers to deliver judgment, a verdict of guilty.”

Mingus’ lawyer made a final appeal to the panelists. “You’ve all served this nation admirably but can any one of you honestly say you can’t recognize PTSD.”

The panel deliberated for only two minutes before unanimously finding Mingus guilty of treason, sedition, and conspiracy to commit mutiny and recommended that he be executed for his crimes.

Admiral Reynolds went with the recommendation and decreed that Mingus would face the noose on December 22, just ahead of JAG’s Christmas holiday.