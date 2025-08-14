By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 13, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Friday convicted of treason former FEMA honcho Maryanne Tierney, the lesbian who had ordered her subordinates to brutally beat and murder Lahaina civilians as fires scorched Maui in August 2023.

As reported previously, US Marines arrested Tierney on May 27 and shipped her sobbing self to GITMO, where she bemoaned the “inhumane” confinement, claimed guards harassed her, and demanded to be transferred to hospitable living quarters.

READ MORE: Marines Arrest FEMA Goon Who Terrorized Maui

JAG acquiesced, sending her to Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, where she spent three months in a cage beside other cages holding MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members who ogled her while she slept and cat-called her as she urinated or defecated into a clearly visible toilet.

READ MORE: First Deep Stater Arrives at Alligator Alcatraz

Within a week, she was begging for a transfer back to GITMO, but JAG had ignored her imploration until August 8, the day before her military tribunal.

Upon arriving at GITMO at 5:00 a.m., Tierney was told her tribunal would begin in three hours.

“Tribunal for what?” she reportedly asked her JAG-assigned attorney. “I never did anything wrong; I did what I was told to, orders coming from pResident Biden!”

“Maybe you should have had a second thought about following those orders,” her lawyer replied.

“It’s my job to represent you, but, just between you and me, you are screwed.

And screwed she was.

The tribunal began with Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds showing a panel of Marine Corps officers a video of Tierney standing beside five FEMA goons as they savagely clubbed an elderly woman whose home the agents told her they were seizing under eminent domain.

They beat the bloodied woman to a pulp, as a grinning Tierney egged them on, shouting, “Get her, kill her.”

The woman lay prostrate on the ground, clawing her way toward her porch, and the FEMA agents struck her repeatedly until she fell unconscious.

“Your house is my house now,” Tierney told the woman, even though the home was a torched husk.

A second video showed Tierney instructing a group of FEMA goons to kill Marines in Maui, saying they were enemies of pResident Biden.

As an aside, RRN published eleven articles in 2023 detailing the military’s efforts to expel FEMA from Maui.

Forty-six Marines lost their lives, though the Corps’ mission proved successful.

Tierney’s lawyer argued that the video could be AI, but Admiral rebutted that argument by summoning two witnesses, both independent forensic image analysts, who testified under oath to the veracity of the videos.

In the end, the panel found Tierney guilty of treason and recommended a hanging.

“I’m inclined to agree,” said Adm. Reynolds. “We’ll carry out the sentence on August 22.”