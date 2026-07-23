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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
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Wait. Fishy Smell.

Contributed Hundreds of Thousands to Trump. Raised 12 million at home fund raiser. AI is next Master of Universe, Phelan is Michael Dell / Computers from College Dorm Story, and Trump is allowing Data Center Invasion mich same as Illegal Minn, Mi, NYC Muslim invasions.

Yes, John Phelan is a billionaire. The American businessman, art collector, and former United States Secretary of the Navy accumulated his wealth through his career in private equity, notably as the co-founding partner and chief investment officer of MSD Capital, the firm that manages the wealth of tech mogul Michael Dell.

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