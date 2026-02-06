By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 7, 2026

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Monday convicted former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham of treason and sentenced her to death by hanging, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported previously, JAG investigators on November 31 apprehended Grisham on charges of treason and espionage, alleging she had slandered President Trump and shared classified data with the DNC during her brief stint as press secretary.

Presumed guilty, she was flown to GITMO and housed at Camp Delta, where, on December 2, she attempted suicide by puncturing her neck with a straightened paperclip. Her wounds were superficial, and she spent only a day in the hospital before being returned to her cell and placed under suicide watch.

According to GITMO sources, Grisham pleaded “not guilty” at a December 6 arraignment, refused a charitable plea bargain—full confession, 10-year confinement, and naming her DNC allies—and refused JAG-appointed counsel after discovering she had no funds to hire a lawyer because the government had frozen her assets.

She parroted a recurrent Deep State mantra: “I won’t cooperate; I don’t recognize JAG’s authority.”

Nonetheless, a handcuffed Grisham appeared before a panel of esteemed officers and Lead Special Trial Counsel Rear Admiral Johnathon T. Stephens on Monday morning, uninterested in hearing his recitation of charges against her.

“Besides getting paid millions of dollars from ActBlue to lie about President Trump in her book—and that isn’t our impetus for bringing her to trial—Ms. Grisham, while working for President Trump, scrumptiously and illegally shared classified documents with the criminal Biden campaign and the Iranian government,” Adm. Stephens said in an opening statement.

“She’s a traitor, a practiced liar, and a plagiarist.”

Central to the JAG’s case was a trove of digital evidence recovered from Grisham’s personal devices and encrypted email accounts.

Forensic experts testified that Grisham had used a secure VPN to transmit sensitive documents to contacts within the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and key figures in the criminal Biden campaign.

The papers included Trump’s 2020 campaign strategy.

In them, Grisham advised the late Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, to employ “Ballot mules” to deposit fraudulent ballots into drop boxes or election sites in battleground states.

On April 4, 2020, Grisham supplied Tehran with a map showing US troop movements in the Middle East, as well as US disposition of forces and defenses at critical US military bases in that theatre of operations, such as Al Udeid Air Base in Quatar, Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Adm. Stephens said Grisham’s motives stemmed from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Witnesses, including former White House aides testifying under immunity, recounted Grisham’s private rants against the president, whom she called “unhinged” in leaked memos.

One aide claimed Grisham confided that she was “feeding the beasts” – a reference to Democrats – to “balance the scales.”

Another bombshell: intercepted phone calls where Grisham discussed “insurance policies” with a DNC operative, implying she was building a post-Trump career by currying favor with the opposition.

Grisham made no moves to defend herself. After Admiral Stephens rested JAG’s case, the panel reached a verdict in 30 minutes—guilty.

This conviction marks the latest in a series of GITMO trials targeting former officials accused of subverting the Constitution.

Admiral Stephens has scheduled Grisham’s execution for February 13.

