By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 14, 2026

A military panel at Guantanamo Bay on Wednesday convicted former DNI Director James Clapper of treason, a year after US Marines arrested the spook at his fortified home in Bethesda, Maryland.

As reported then, White Hats breached Clapper’s door and extracted him from the residence when he refused to acknowledge a military arrest warrant alleging he, at the bequest of his former boss the Dark Lord Barack Hussein Obama, had manufactured evidence implicating President Trump in the now-debunked Russian collusion scandal.

READ MORE: Marines Arrest Traitor and Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Clapper, now 85, had been decaying in a Camp Delta cell until MPs plucked him from it and hauled the belligerent bastard to court.

Purportedly, he had declined a lucrative deal, his freedom in exchange for information on Obama’s whereabouts.

But Clapper was too loyal or too dumb to deal, a JAG source had told RRN, and said he had no clue where Obama was, but that if he did, he wouldn’t divulge his location because Obama had eyes and ears far and wide.

A year in confinement hadn’t mellowed Clapper’s untamed rage, and, snarling like a rabid dog, he at once growled at JAG’s second-in-command, Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, representing the United States government in its case against Clapper.

A penniless Clapper appeared pro se; following his arrest, JAG seized and liquidated his assets, so he could neither afford outside counsel nor find a lawyer willing to represent him pro bono.

And he had vehemently rejected JAG-appointed lawyers, saying they were untrustworthy and biased.

He sat alone, handcuffed to a table, staring longingly at a pitcher of water his shackled hands couldn’t touch.

“Uncuff one hand, one hand only. We’re not savages here,” Admiral Reynolds told an MP.

“Thanks, the water in jail tastes like piss, you bitch,” Clapper hissed, sipping from a plastic cup.

“That attitude won’t serve you or your defense,” the admiral admonished him.

“What case? I’m old, but I’m not fucking stupid. You Trump-loving cocksuckers had already found me guilty before Trump’s Nazi-Gestapo illegally entered my house,” Clapper shot back. “Since then, I’ve been beaten, starved, and treated like shit.”

“I see no bruises on you, and you seem overly energetic for someone claiming to be abused. You have two choices, detainee Clapper, and those are to speak when given permission to speak, or we can remove you and try you in absentia. It’s your choice,” Admiral Reynolds said calmly.

“Whatever. I find this funny. How many others have you done this to?” Clapper asked.

“That’s not your concern,” the admiral said.

Clapper never stood a chance.

Admiral Reynolds called to the stand a witness JAG had subpoenaed, Clapper’s former underling Stephanie O’Sullivan, a bespectacled, portly woman with hair cropped short and beady eyes.

She wore a sour face; evidently, she wished she were elsewhere, anywhere but GITMO, compelled by law to testify against her former boss.

Under direct examination, she confessed, reluctantly, that Clapper had “ordered” her to fabricate proof that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were in cahoots to sink the late Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

She said she participated, again unwillingly, in “Russiagate,” and helped Clapper orchestrate a “hacking and disinformation campaign” and create thousands of fake social media accounts whose posts had a unified theme: vilifying Trump as an agent of Putin while lauding Clinton as America’s next savior.

She said Clapper hired people to pose as Russian agents, who offered Trump campaign associates business opportunities and damaging information on Clinton.

“It was broad, an effort to portray Trump as a Russian agent,” O’Sullivan said.

“But it was all a psyop. Look, I tried to distance myself, but I got dragged in.”

Admiral Reynolds asked O’Sullivan whether JAG had promised her immunity in exchange for her testimony.

“Wasn’t offered anything,” O’Sullivan said.

“And you’re only here because of a subpoena?” the admiral asked.

“That’s right. I don’t want to be here,” O’Sullivan replied.

Admiral Reynolds then asked Clapper if he wished to cross-examine the witness, but he, seemingly cationic now, stared blankly ahead. He sat silently looking at a portrait of President Trump that had been hung on the oak wall behind the bench.

“Fantasyland,” Clapper murmured.

Admiral Reynolds summoned the prosecution’s second witness, former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre, who worked at the ODNI from January 2015 to January 2017.

The balding man had a receding hairline, large ears protruding from his head, and his teeth were noticeably yellow. He swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth as he was sworn in.

He admitted under oath that James Clapper, on or about November 3, 2015—four months after Trump announced his first presidential run—instructed him to bug Trump’s office at Trump Tower and his offices at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.

“Did you have a state or federal wiretap order?” Admiral Reynolds asked him.

“No,” Lettre said.

“So, you’d agree with me it was illegal,” Admiral Reynolds said.

“That’s murky,” Lettre said.

“You do know, Mr. Lettre, as an educated man with a degree in government from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, that you’d have a solid understanding of what’s legal and not legal, right?” Admiral Reynolds asked.

“Yes,” Lettre responded.

“So, then, why did you willingly take part in clearly illegal acts?” the admiral asked.

“James Clapper was my boss, and I swore an oath to Barack Obama,” Lettre said.

“Did you also, Mr. Lettre, attempt to make a fake telephone call between President Trump and Putin using voice modulation software—on which Putin told President Trump he had, shall we say, salaciously destructive information about Hillary Clinton, and Trump begged him for it, promising Moscow billions of dollars in real estate investments,” the admiral asked.

“That’s the gist of it. Yes, I did, but not proud of it,” Lettre said.

“Your witness,” Admiral Reynolds said, peering at Clapper.

Clapper furrowed his brow and shrugged. “Fuck you,” was all he said.

Ten minutes later, a panel of three officers, two Navy and one Marine, found Clapper guilty—guilty of treason, and recommended he be hanged.

“You myopic bitch,” Clapper snapped at the admiral.

“By now can’t you see you’ve been conned—conned by the greatest conman the country’s ever seen. Don’t think our sitting in cells means we don’t know what’s going on—on the outside, you cunt. You think I care if I die? I’m fucking old. But your comeuppance is coming soon, in 2028, you Trump bootlicker.”

Clapper’s execution will take place on June 23, a GITMO source told Real Raw News.

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