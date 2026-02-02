By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 2, 2026

A military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay convicted former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel of treason last Tuesday, Real Raw News has learned.

The proceedings, presided over by Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, lasted only a day and culminated in a guilty verdict and a death sentence.

As reported previously, US Marines in December arrested the 79-year-old geezer based on an indictment alleging he had, while serving under Barack Hussein Obama, conspired to murder citizens critical of the Dark Lord’s tyrannical regime.

He is the second Obama stooge JAG has convicted of similar crimes; in May, JAG convicted former Air Force General James Slife of treason for having ordered an abortive air strike on a militia training compound in 2013.

His case appears unrelated to Hagel’s, as the latter’s crimes occurred in 2014.

The convictions, however, paint a portrait of treachery whereby Obama aimed to systematically silence his most vociferous critics.

At the start of Hagel’s tribunal, Admiral Reynolds, an officer of unmatched integrity, told the 3-officer panel the tribunal was not about politics but betrayal of our nation’s trust. Her voice echoed throughout a fortified courtroom.

Hagel, appearing alongside a civilian attorney, had hobbled into court with an oxygen mask affixed to his face and an oxygen cylinder cradled in his arms.

He allegedly developed “breathing problems” after arriving at GITMO, and spent more time at the hospital than in his cell.

His attorney had ascribed the respiratory ailment to “inhumane treatment” and “cruel and unusual punishment,” and had beseeched JAG to release Hagel on grounds of “medical necessity”—a request JAG naturally refused.

Hagel’s lawyer repeated the request in court, to the admiral’s chagrin.

“The answer’s still ‘no,’ councilor,” Adm. Reynolds said sharply. “It’s not changing, no matter how many times you ask.”

[RRN has been asked not to disclose the lawyer’s name, so we will simply refer to her as ‘councilor’ or ‘lawyer’ where appropriate].

Admiral Reynolds came out swinging for the fences, asserting that Hagel had created “Project Veiled Shadow,” a tenebrous op involving the use of intelligence and military assets to assassinate 349 civilians whose only crime was vocally criticizing Obama.

Her physical evidence included documents naming the intended victims; Hagel’s handwritten signature adorned the bottom of each page. The pages, she said, were disentombed from a seldom-used storage room in the bowels of the Pentagon.

Two expert witnesses, both handwriting analysis experts, swore under oath that the faded signatures matched those on historical documents Hagel had signed during his tenure as Secretary of Defense.

Hagel’s lawyer tried in vain to discredit the witnesses, asking whether they’d been paid for their testimony. Both said they had not.

Hagel’s attorney thundered: “The government can’t prove anyone on that list died by my client’s hand or with his blessing. Sure, some are dead now—old age, sickness, car crashes, one perished in a plane crash. How many of them are still living?”

“Inconsequential,’ Admiral Reynolds told the panel.

“What’s compelling and consequential is that Hagel signed off on murdering innocent civilians. His age and health—irrelevant.”

Buttressing her argument was bombshell testimony from Hagel’s former undersecretary Robert Work, whom JAG had subpoenaed to appear.

Work, who was the United States’ Undersecretary of the Navy from 2009 to 2013 and, before that, a colonel in the United States Marine Corps, said he had seen Hagel’s “kill list” and that Hagel had asked him to attach his signature to it.

“I didn’t do it, Admiral, and I didn’t come forward because I didn’t want my name on that list. Yeah, I should’ve—but self-preservation and all that, and I had a family to think about. Hagel and Obama were maniacs willing to kill with impunity,” Work said.

Admiral Reynolds rested the government’s case and asked Hagel’s lawyer if she had any counterevidence to present or witnesses to call.

“My client was a patriot who navigated the treacherous waters of domestic diplomacy,” Hagel’s lawyer said.

“This tribunal is performative theater, and the allegations against Mr. Hagel are baseless. I hope these officers you’ve brought here to judge this case are more interested in facts than performative theatrics.”

JAG’s evidence proved insurmountable. The panel of officers declared Hagel “Guilty” and recommended that he be hanged by the neck until dead.

“The defendant, Chuck Hagel, to be hanged on February 12, if he lives that long,” Admiral Reynolds said.