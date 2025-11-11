By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 12, 2025

Sources within the Judge Advocate General’s Corps have confirmed to Real Raw News that 250 former Department of Justice attorneys, many once pivotal to the Biden regime’s unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump, are detained and awaiting military tribunals or summary judgements at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam.

“Operation Clean Slate,” a source said, started in May after President Trump began firing, furloughing, or buying out superfluous workers whose jobs he deemed redundant or unnecessary.

Before criminal courts curtailed DOGE’s cost-cutting measures, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) had fired tens of thousands of federal employees, and while some have since regained their jobs, the majority remain unemployed—or incarcerated.

In early May, “Clean Slate,” a joint task force comprising military assets, deputy U.S. Marshals, and patriotic FBI agents, began raiding the homes of senior and junior prosecutors who led the January 6 cases and Russia collusion probes.

The raids focused on criminals living near the nation’s Capital—in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Clean Slate’s elements, our source said, targeted offenders wherever they were found—at home, in parking lots, in shopping centers, outside restaurants, and so on.

“Anywhere we could isolate them or take them without a media frenzy,” our source said. “We control the environment.”

The arrests, he noted, were perfectly legal, as all detainees were unlucky recipients of sealed indictments charging them with a gamut of crimes—treason, sedition, and espionage.

He wouldn’t say whether task force personnel came under fire or sustained injuries during the operation, but he did say that “the sworn enemies of President Trump sure had a lot of gusto when Biden was in charge but folded like cowards when confronted by real patriots.”

He said the traitors were first taken to military or federal detainment facilities, then put aboard flights heading to Guam.

“Clean Slate is ongoing,” he said. “The bastards we got there now sure aren’t happy with the accommodations.”

Barracks once used for joint exercises with Australian forces now house what JAG officers privately call “the Lawfare 250,” a crude cell block devoid of amenities save for running water and toilets.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) converted the once comfortable barracks into uninviting cells, tailored to hold traitors who were undeserving of creature comforts.

The USACE replaced wooden doors with bars and warm water faucets with ones that dispensed only icy liquid.

The prisoners get one hot meal and two MREs per day, our source said.

“This ain’t Club Fed, it’s a prison,” he said.

Asked whether the detainees were allowed to lawyer up, he said, “Are you kidding?

They’re all fucking lawyers and want to represent themselves, and are barking about suing President Trump, the military, and the FBI for 100 trillion dollars.”

Disruptive prisoners, he said, receive special treatment: speakers blasting President Trump’s 2025 inaugural address are placed directly outside their cells.

“Drives them nuts. It’ll play for 16, 20, 24 hours until they shut up.”