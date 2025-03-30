By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 30, 2025

White Hats have “detained” yet another radicalized Deep State Judge impeding the President’s mandate to make America great again and safe again, sources at JAG’s Pensacola offices told Real Raw News.

On Friday, JAG investigators visited the home of US District Judge for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell, who on March 26 refused a Trump administration request to recuse herself from a case wherein the President, via executive order, rescinded security clearances of employees of a law firm with ties to Democratic policy politics.

The President claimed the security revocations were necessary because Perkins Coie, the firm in question, was biased toward Democrats and had refused to comply with his executive order mandating that entities contracted by or doing business with the federal government cease endorsing DEI propaganda.

After Howell inserted herself into the issue on behalf of Perkins Coie, which sought to retain its security clearance, the Department of Justice filed a disqualification motion, arguing that Howell had demonstrable biases.

In its disqualification request, the Justice Department made various accusations about Howell’s conduct in other cases in which she arbitrarily ruled in favor of liberal sensibilities.

Howell’s dalliance with DEI inclusion and the Democrats’ agenda, as well as her insistence on adjudicating the case, made JAG wonder whether she had both ideological and financial motivations.

“We’ve seen it before and it’s always worth investigating—activist judges and political players accepting Deep State cash. Just because they’re on the same team fighting for the same cause doesn’t mean they don’t like money. They’re greedy sons of bitches. If a judge’s decisions are based on monetary gain instead of what’s written in the Constitution, that’s treason or, at the very least, inciting servile insurrection,” our source said.

As it often does while researching Deep State depravity, JAG subpoenaed Howell’s banking records, hoping to find a correlation between dubious rulings and any mysterious, sizable deposits she might’ve received.

Alas, they found no suspicious payments.

Still, Howell had been conspicuously living above her means. She owned three personal vehicles, including a 2025 Mercedes Roadster and a 33′ RV replete with all modern apartment amenities.

She and her husband Michael Rosenfeld, an executive producer at National Geographic Television & Film, owned four houses in three states, valued at approximately $3 million. The couple also had a propensity for fine cuisine and often dined at posh eateries where two-person checks exceed $500.

“We also checked the husband’s records in case he was sheltering money for her. But there was nothing conspicuous—transactions we’d consider a bribe. Even accounting for his salary, they had a lot of stuff and spent a lot of money, and for all we know, they could’ve gotten cash, cryptocurrency—and we’re working that angle—or an offshore account we haven’t identified yet. Money’s a formidable motivator, and if we can prove impropriety, it strengthens our case, since we strive for a conviction and maximum punishment,” our source said.

Despite lacking proof of financial malfeasance, JAG felt it had probable cause to “detain” Howell while continuing the search for evidence to charge her with and use against her at a military tribunal.

“We acted now instead of later because her husband’s overseas, in Africa, on assignment, and she was vulnerable,” our source said.

Needless to say, Howell wasn’t pleased Friday evening when four JAG investigators rapped on the front door and told her they’d smash it down immediately unless she came outside.

The harpy must have felt bold, for she flung open the door, phone in hand, and demanded an explanation for why military personnel were trespassing on her property.

Told she was being detained for suspicion of treason, Howell told Siri to dial her lawyer—but one of the investigators snatched the phone from her grasp, saying he was confiscating it as material evidence.

“Trump can’t do this to me,” Howell cried as investigators placed her in handcuffs.

In closing, we asked our source what fate would befall Howell if JAG found no additional evidence.

“Oh, it’s out there, and we’ll turn every stone to get it,” he said.