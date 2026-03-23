By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 23, 2026

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Friday executed traitor Sally Moyer, a former FBI supervisor who had helped launch “Operation Arctic Frost,” the Deep State’s convoluted, debunked Russian collusion ruse.

As reported in December, Moyer was found guilty of treason and seditious conspiracy at a Guantanamo military tribunal.

READ MORE: JAG Convicts Former FBI Supervisor Agent Sally Moyer of Treason and Sedition

The presiding magistrate, Special Trial Counsel Rear Adm. Jonathan T. Stephens, had scheduled Moyer’s execution for January 2, but for reasons unclear, her hanging got delayed, and she lived two months longer than she should have.

Although Moyer had stayed silent and expressionless throughout the tribunal, she had an epic meltdown upon being returned to her cell.

Per GITMO sources, the frenzied former fed became extremely vocal, screaming phrases like “I was only following orders—from myself!” and, oddly, “This is my empire of paperclips and panic” at guards and orderlies mopping floors.

“Nooooooooo,” she had ululated at a foodservice worker, her howl stretching into 17 syllables, her arms winding through the air like broken windshield wipers, her fingers curling into talons that raked some ghostly adversary.

“We’ve seen these sudden behavioral changes a hundred times. Deep Staters think they’re invulnerable until a guilty verdict is handed down. Then they spontaneously act crazy, as if we’ll buy into their terrible acting,” our source said.

She was so desperate to exonerate herself, our source added, that Moyer told JAG that “someone” must have spiked her COVID-19 vaccinations with psychotropic drugs tailored to make her hate Donald Trump.

But that claim was meritless. JAG had subpoenaed Moyer’s medical records “for national security purposes” ahead of her tribunal.

“No record of her ever getting a clot shot,” our source said.

On Friday, Moyer’s miserable, inconsequential life ended exactly 17 minutes after MPs from the 525th Military Police Battalion dropped her off at the gallows where Rear Admiral Stephens and an ensemble of military brass had been awaiting her arrival.

Instead of accepting her ineluctable fate with dignity and poise, Moyer still played crazy, thrusting her hips toward Admiral Stephens and chanting, “You want this, don’t you?” while sliding her tongue across her upper lip. “I’m him, I’m her, I’m all of you,” she said.

“You can pretend to be whoever or whatever you choose,” Admiral Stephens said, and offered her the chance to make a final statement of contrition.

“Last words…last request—bury me face-down so Trump can kiss my ass,” Moyer said.

Our source said: “A minute later she was gone, dead, you know how it goes. It’d be nice to think there’ll be a time we don’t have to do this anymore, but, man, we still have a backlog of people waiting to move to Hades.”

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