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Nodak Bison's avatar
Nodak Bison
4h

I checked this story with PERPLEXITY... it is "ficticious."

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Nodak Bison's avatar
Nodak Bison
5h

Is rhi "for real?" Rhere hasn't been a conviction fro Reeason (IMHO) in America with a death penaliry in over half a century.

Please veridy.

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