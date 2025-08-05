By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 5, 2025

A treasonous senior California National Guard NCO convicted of treason last month was executed at Guantanamo Bay last Thursday, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported previously, Command Chief Master Sergeant Lynn E. Williams was court martialed on July 22 and found guilty of mutiny and other infractions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

READ MORE: JAG Convicts California National Guard Traitor

The acting staff judge advocate, Rear Adm. Lia Reynolds, a fierce woman who shows no leniency, levied upon him the stiffest punishment possible: death by hanging.

She enacted the sentence Thursday a.m. after GITMO guards removed Williams from his cell and took the handcuffed prisoner to a clearing where the US Army Corps of Engineers had erected new gallows, this one operated by remote control, a fob-like device with a single button that opens and closes the door beneath a condemned man’s feet.

This removes the hangman, who must still gag, bag, and rope the prisoner, from the ultimate step of the execution, as the fob is held by the officer in charge of the hanging.

We received no explanation for the revision, but it’s possible that some Marines were hesitant to flip the switch or suffered from PTSD afterward. But that’s conjecture.

As he had in court, Williams depleted his breath chastising Admiral Reynolds and President Trump, who was not present, for subverting the Constitution and empowering the military and ICE to snatch and grab “undocumented persons,” Green Card holders, and naturalized citizens.

He bellowed obscenities as a guard prodded him to the platform.

“Figures that you Trump-loving motherfucking racists are gonna hang a Black man,” Williams shouted. Just wait till 2028—all you crackers will get what’s coming to you.”

“Cracker” is an antiquated racial slur for Caucasians.

Two of the officers standing beside Admiral Reynolds, a native of Honolulu who looks more Asian than White, were, in fact, Black, and they shook their heads disdainfully while glancing at Williams.

Sneering at them, Williams called the Black officers “Uncle Toms,” another racial epithet referring to Black people considered to be excessively servile to Caucasians.

“2028 is right around the corner, bitches, get ready,” Williams shouted.

When he paused to catch his breath, the admiral instructed the hangman to gag his mouth and bag his head. Williams struggled to no avail.

No sooner had the hangman slipped the noose over Williams’ head than Admiral Reynolds pressed the button on the FOB and sent him plummeting to his death, his neck swiftly snapping.

A Navy physician checked for a pulse and, finding none, affirmed William’s expiration.