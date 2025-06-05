Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Lynn Mabray's avatar
Mary Lynn Mabray
4h

Have not heard about this on NewsMax or Fox. Will you send this info to them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
5h

Bye bye.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture