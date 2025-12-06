By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 6, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps says Democratic House Representatives Shri Thanedar, a suspected transexual of questionable citizenship, should be arrested for persecuting Rear Admiral Frank Bradey and threatening to file impeachment charges against War Secretary Pete Hegseth over now disproven allegations that Bradley and Hegseth ordered Navy SEALs to murder survivors of a missile strike on a narcotics boat.

Yesterday, Adm. Bradley, a valorous war hero and commander of Joint Special Operations Command when the strike took place, testified before lawmakers that Hegseth never issued “kill them all orders” and that four weapons were deployed to ensure the boat’s destruction.

His unimpeachable testimony substantiated Hegseth’s denial of issuing such orders. Hegseth had said he wasn’t in the Pentagon’s live-feed room when the follow-up strikes occurred but championed Adm. Bradley’s decisive actions amidst the “fog of war.” In summary, the admiral’s testimonial exonerated himself, Hegseth, and the SEALs of wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, the liberal media and Democrats accused the admiral of perjury to insulate himself and Hegseth against future recrimination. Some even accused the administration of instructing Admiral Bradley to lie under oath.

No sooner had the closed-door session concluded than an inconsequential small-fry from Michigan announced he would try to have Hegseth impeached, an unattainable objective considering that it requires a majority vote in the House and a 2/3 vote in the Senate—both of which are currently under Republican control.

Thanedar’s inconsequential and frivolous threats, however, have angered a military that overwhelmingly supports and trusts the war secretary.

The purportedly homosexual Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th District told Fox News last night, “This secretary has to go. He’s incompetent. He’s, you know, violated — he has committed war crimes. He must go.”

“It isn’t Pete Hegseth who has to go, it’s assclowns like Shri Thanedar, to jail or the gallows, for trying to incite servile insurrection. He and his friends and the Seditious Six are all of the same clan, all looking to score political points by lying through their teeth, and probably getting paid to.

Shri Thanedar is dishonest as fuck. He’s a homosexual and possibly a trannie and married to a woman for optics. How these frauds get elected, I can’t imagine. In our eyes, he’s a criminal, and we’d be happy to see him answer to a military tribunal, but that won’t go down unless the commander in chief agrees with us,” our source said.

He also said the Washington Post fabulists who fabricated the “KILL THEM ALL” article should be arrested for citing imaginary sources to elevate their careers.

Those ‘journalists,” Alex Horton and Ellen Nakashima are Never-Trumpers who collectively published 145 anti-Trump articles over the last five years.

“Just my opinion, but they ought to be hanged,” our source said.