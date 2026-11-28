By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 28, 2026

Spending Thanksgiving alone, a forlorn, decrepit retired US Army Captain and former government official dined on turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole at a Cracker Barrel in Tampa, Florida, a stone’s throw from the snowbird’s wintertime condominium.

As he gorged himself and gulped down glasses of iced tea, six JAG investigators in two nondescript SUVs were surveilling him.

They had been shadowing 73-year-old Bob McDonald, Obama’s secretary of veteran affairs from 2013 to 2017, since his arrival in Florida on November 23, when his flight from Boston-Logan International Airport landed at Tampa International.

A suit in a limousine greeted him as he exited the terminal and stepped onto the curbside arrival aisle.

The tailing JAG agents expected the driver to drop McDonald off at his waterfront high-rise on Bayshore Boulevard, but he instead made a pit stop in the driveway of a single-story home in Land O’ Lakes, an affluent suburb.

A 20-something muscular Black male carrying an overnight bag left the house and joined McDonald in the limo, which then drove to McDonald’s seaside condo.

Digression is warranted here.

Robert “Bob” Alan McDonald is an American businessman and former government official who served as the eighth United States secretary of veterans’ affairs from 2014 until 2017.

He previously served as chairman, president, and CEO of Procter & Gamble and, before that, as a celebrated US Army officer.

He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1975 in the top 2% of his class. After graduation, he served in the US Army for five years, primarily in the 82nd Airborne Division, attaining the rank of captain.

He completed Jungle, Arctic, and Desert Warfare Training, and also earned the Ranger Tab, Expert Infantryman Badge, and Senior Parachutist Wings—prodigious achievements.

Moreover, McDonald is allegedly heterosexual, married to Diane McDonald, who did not go with him to Florida.

According to JAG sources, McDonald, while enslaved to Obama, embezzled approximately $442m from the Department of Veterans Affairs and funneled those funds to six 501(c)(3)s he had registered under assumed names.

He later used the stolen cash to purchase cars, boats, and real estate.

“Good guy turned bad,” our JAG source said. “I really wish we’d stop seeing former military corrupted by money and the Deep State.”

The senescent McDonald, our source added, had been living a life of luxury until, one night in August, he, drinking too much at the Shipyard Pub in Manchester, New Hampshire, charitably bought $50 shots of Don Julio 1942 for every person in the restaurant.

When the bartender asked whether he could settle a $6500 tab, McDonald purportedly slurred, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m Bob McDonald, I worked for Obama, and I’m rich. We’re drinking on a disabled soldier’s dime. Fuck them. They didn’t need therapy or an artificial limb or PTSD counseling because we’re drunk tonight.”

Our source wouldn’t say how McDonald’s drunken confession reached JAG’s ears but said McDonald’s admission was so detailed it mandated a thorough investigation.

“The drunk fuck was telling the truth,” our source said.

“Everything’ll get disclosed later. He was a thief enriching himself off of money slated to help veterans.”

He added that Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh had comprehensively reviewed the evidence before signing a military arrest warrant.

“We figured out he was on his way to Florida, and we wanted to wish him a warm welcome to the Sunshine State,” our source said.

“Agents in Pensacola headed to Tampa to intercept him. We don’t like collateral bystanders, and that’s why they didn’t grab him at the airport or immediately after his driver picked up his male companion. It’s always best to isolate a target.”

The investigators, he went on, watched the sapphic couple leave the limousine holding hands. All smiles, McDonald and his flamboyant homosexual companion entered the building.

Outside, JAG agents fastidiously watched the entryway and parking garage exit.

Thanksgiving morning, at about 11 a.m., McDonald’s Black bosom buddy stepped outside and climbed into a UBER idling at the entrance.

Two hours later, a grinning McDonald came out. He had pep in his step as he strode a few blocks to Cracker Barrel.

“We’re not uncivilized; we let him finish his meal,” our source said.

His stomach protruding after three plates of Thanksgiving turkey and heaping servings of stuffing, a bloated McDonald stepped out of the restaurant and found himself surrounded by six strangers.

The lead JAG officer repeatedly shouted, “You’re under arrest. JAG WARRANT,” while other officers moved to secure the area and place McDonald in handcuffs.

“What’s going on here?” McDonald reportedly protested. “What charges?”

“Best not to worry about minutiae right now,” the lead agent said. “You’ll find out shortly.”

McDonald, our source said in closing, is currently at a military processing center.

“At least he got a decent meal. If he lives to see another Thanksgiving, it’ll be at GITMO, and they don’t serve glazed sweet potatoes and seasoned turkey.”

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