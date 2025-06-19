By The Vigilant Fox

A COVID-19 vaccine database covering 18 million citizens has just been released for the first time.

After reviewing the data, a top professor warned:

“The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.”

The most terrifying finding was a deadly spike just 3 to 4 months after the final shot.

Let’s break down the data.

On June 15th, a group of brave Japanese truth seekers did what their government wouldn’t—they released a bombshell broadcast exposing vaccine data from over 18 million people.

Journalist Masako Ganaha posted on X:

“If the government won’t do it, then the people should investigate the mass deaths of Japanese people! Database of 18 million vaccinated people revealed for the first time!”

The video featured Member of the House of Representatives Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, and the Information Disclosure Request Team.

Dr. Yasufumi Murakami isn’t just some fringe voice. He’s a respected professor at the Tokyo University of Science, where he serves as vice director at the Research Center for RNA Science.

He holds a Doctor of Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Tokyo and has authored over 100 scientific publications.

But when the data went public, things got deeply unsettling.

Pharma insider

Aussie17 shared a clip from the broadcast on X.

Dr. Murakami’s conclusion was blunt: “…the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period…”

The first graph compared death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

According to Dr. Murakami, there was no noticeable spike in deaths among the unvaccinated. But among the vaccinated, a clear peak emerged—especially between 90 and 120 days after the shot.

“A significant peak forms at three or four months,” he said, pointing to the vaccine as the likely cause. “It’s probably due to the vaccine’s influence, with adverse reactions occurring leading to death.”

Then came a graph that was impossible to ignore. It showed a clear pattern: the more vaccine doses a person received, the sooner they died after their final shot.

The title translates to: “Number of days from final vaccination to death and number of deaths.”

The note on the right reads:

“As the number of vaccine doses increases, the peak in deaths appears sooner.”

Each line represents people grouped by the final dose they received before death. In other words, those counted under the third dose curve had received three shots and died before receiving a fourth.

What stood out most was the steep green spike representing deaths after the third dose. Not only was it the highest, but it also appeared earlier, around 90 to 120 days.

The trend held across the board: as the number of doses increased, the peak of death consistently moved closer to the time of the last injection.

As Dr. Murakami noted, “We found that as the number of doses increases, the peak of deaths appears faster, meaning the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period. So, the risk increases with more doses.”

He added, “If the vaccine had no toxicity or didn’t induce death, there wouldn’t be a peak. That’s the point.”

“This is a key discovery,” he continued.

“The more doses, the more the peak shifts, indicating that the toxicity accumulates. The toxicity overlaps, and the more doses you receive, the faster people die.”

While the data is truly alarming, it comes as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. There’s simply no excuse for these shots to still be on the market.

Remember, the swine flu vaccine was pulled in 1976 after just 25 deaths and around 550 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome—and that was with only a quarter of Americans vaccinated.

Ultimately, 53 deaths were linked to the program, and the government not only shut it down but also issued apologies and compensation to victims.

As Dr. Peter McCullough states in the video, “It’s unacceptable to have anyone take an injection electively and die. It’s absolutely unacceptable. It’s not something that our country has ever thought is okay to do.”

And if this evidence wasn’t enough, don’t miss the Senate hearing Pfizer never wanted you to see, led by Senator Ron Johnson.

