Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Penny-Gaudet's avatar
Catherine Penny-Gaudet
4h

Yet again, there is unquestionable evidence to support these deadly vaccines being withdrawn, but nothing will be done. It’s despicable !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture