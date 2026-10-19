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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
7d

If you've read JR Sweet's book Mormon Monarch, you'll read about Leonardo!!

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Didi Gift's avatar
Didi Gift
7d

🤮I’m sure this is all true. I just didn’t want to believe our society has become so evil.

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