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Luca E Majno's avatar
Luca E Majno
4h

“ IF THEY WERE REALLY MEN AND WOMEN A VIRTUE, THEY NEVER WOULD HAVE LEFT THEIR OWN COUNTRY”

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
6h

Seems to me that this war was initiated on a false premise (the “they will have nukes in 30 days” was never satisfactorily proven) and is loaded with nothing but unintended consequences. Furthermore it demonstrated once again that we’re woefully ignorant of the enemy and what is necessary to win. This all along has been Israel’s threat/problem…not the US’s and yet here we are looking at nothing but bad outcomes. Least of which is a global recession of biblical proportions. Well played 😡. Prove me wrong. 😑

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