March 27, 2025

There are activist judges… and then there’s Jeb Boasberg. While other radical judges dabble in partisanship, Boasberg has set the gold standard.

He’s what every weaponized, DC swamp judge aspires to be: shameless, biased, and proudly unaccountable.

This guy checks all the boxes:

NeverTrump leadership? ✔️

Judge shopping games? ✔️

Absurd cruelty toward J6 defendants? ✔️

Boasberg isn’t just on the bench—he’s leading the resistance in a long, black robe.

As a matter of fact, Judge Boasberg is even a fellow at a NeverTrump organization called the Rodel Institute.

Judge who blocked President Trump deportations took junket to the event with anti-Trump speakers, sponsor

For better or worse, judges are often themselves judged by the company they keep.

You can read the entire article by clicking here.

Wouldn’t it be just par for the course if we found out USAID was somehow funding Judge Boasberg’s activism? At this point, nothing would surprise us.

That’s how absurd—and corrupt—this whole circus has become.

As it stands now, with his impressive progressive resume, Judge Boasberg is an activist’s activist—he’s the Antifa of the judiciary.

And it all starts with his availability—Boasberg keeps himself right there on the shelf, ready for any judge-shopping assignment that needs a partisan rubber stamp.

Need a biased bench-warmer to weaponize your case?

Judge Boasberg is your guy. He’s not just available—he’s eager. Heck, he’ll probably show up on his day off just to help the regime get the ruling it wants.

Maybe that’s why the case didn’t land with Judge Contreras, huh? They needed a guaranteed slam dunk—for the rapists and murderers from bloodthirsty gangs.

Can’t leave that kind of thing to chance when your priority is protecting criminals over citizens and pushing the left’s twisted and failed progressive agenda.

This is likely called “judge shopping,” and it’s highly illegal.

And this isn’t just illegal judge shopping—it’s a total mockery of our justice system.

This is left-wing extremism in a robe. It’s the Antifa version of customer service.

Just look at Judge Boasberg’s seething cruelty when he sentenced a non-violent husband and wife over misdemeanor charges.

And as you read this account, keep one thing in mind: this is the same judge who was so concerned about the due process of bloodthirsty illegal gangbangers that he ordered an entire plane full of them flown back into the country.

But when it comes to peaceful, non-violent American citizens?

He throws the book at them without blinking.

Glad to see Boasberg’s got his priorities straight fighting for men who murder and rape for sport while scolding non-violent Americans who thought it mattered to stand up and fight for their vote.

This guy’s a real piece of work.

As a matter of fact, we covered a recent story from Sean David, the editor over at The Federalist, and he dug up even more information about this Antifa-like judge.

But here’s the kicker: Judge Boasberg isn’t new to playing politics from the bench.

Look what Sean Davis dug up on the activist judge siding with gangbangers…

As Sean Davis, the editor of The Federalist, pointed out, this is the same judge who sat on the corrupt FISA court that rubber-stamped illegal spy warrants against President Trump during the massive Russiagate hoax.

And if you think that’s bad—which it is—it gets even worse…

When FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was caught fabricating evidence to sabotage Trump, as you can see below…

Judge Boasberg made sure he never spent a single day behind bars.

The Deep State sticks together, don’t they?

Here’s what Sean revealed in his X post.

Judge Boasberg is the perfect specimen of a weaponized activist in a robe.

No wonder the left-wing Deep State is running to him—and others like him—to block President Trump at every turn.

Because, let’s be honest, this is all the Left has left. They don’t have the White House. They don’t have the Senate. They don’t have the house.

So they’re clinging to the last institution they’ve corrupted—the judiciary—just like they did when they went after President Trump, J6 political prisoners, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Douglass Mackey, and others with their weaponized political punishment.

It’s long past time to get serious about stopping these Antifa judges in their tracks—before they drag this country any further into the slithery swamp.

